American diva Ana Cheri, who has been in the news for her hot and sexy photos on Instagram lately has managed to grab more eyeballs with her new social media post. Leaving her fans wanting for more the American hottie shows no mercy by sharing hot and sultry content on her social media account.

The diva has once again stopped the heartbeat of her fans with her latest post. The photo that has taken the internet by storm has Ana Cheri flaunt her bare body wearing a tiny animal print lingerie covering her bottoms.

Photo has gone viral on social media

Well, the photo leaves less to one's imagination as Ana is barely dressed. The social media star's photo has bagged as many as 178K fans attention and more than 1,000 comments poured in for the diva on her official Instagram handle.

The image has sent hearts racing just like earlier when the American beauty shared a picture with her husband Ben Moreland while they shared a passionate kiss on the beach during their vacation. Both Ana and her hubby Ben aren't shy of PDA's and they are often spotted by the paparazzi getting cosy in public.

Ana is active on social media

The 33-year-old beauty made sure that her fans aren't bored which is why she keeps posting interesting and eye-popping photos on her social media accounts. Ana is known to be an active social media user and she loves to engage her audience in the most unique manner.

She isn't shy showing off her curvaceous figure on the internet and often does to make fans go into a frenzy. The diva recently advised her fans to exercise and stay healthy and fit.

In one of her Instagram post, Ana said, "We all get inspired by similar things, to be healthy, to look good, to feel good. But finding that motivation can be challenging sometimes, it's easy to just "skip it" or "start tomorrow" but my best advice I could give you about staying motivated is to find a community that supports your goals and keeps you accountable." Ana's enthusiasm for fitness always keeps her fans inspired.