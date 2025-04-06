Amy Nicole Wigginton: Married Alabama School Lunch Lady Arrested for Taking Boy to Home for Having Sexual Encounters With Him

A married lunch lady in Alabama was arrested last week for admitting to bringing a teenage student to her house twice for having sex, according to local media. Amy Nicole Wigginton, 41, a worker for Lauderdale County Schools, admitted to having sex with a male student under the age of 19 on March 7 and 31, according to court documents obtained by WAAY TV.

Wigginton, who is married and has kids according to her Facebook page, took the young man to her family's house near Rogersville for the sexual encounter, the Daily Mail reported. The scandalous lunch lady reportedly admitted to all the unlawful affairs when confronted by local authorities.

Sexual on Her Mind

Wigginton also gave up her rights during her arrest earlier this week, according to court documents obtained by WAAY TV. After her confession during a police interrogation, she was charged with two counts of a school lady engaging in deviant sexual relations with a student or performing a sex act.

The student's age is unclear, but according to a court record that WAFF48 was able to obtain, they were "enrolled in (her) school" and were "under the age of 19."

In Alabama, the age of consent is sixteen. However, if the suspect is an adult whose responsibility it is to care for the victims, sex abuse charges may be brought against them in cases involving victims as young as 18.

Wigginton is being held on a $100,000 bond after being arrested and sent to the Lauderdale County Jail.

Giving up Her Rights

According to official records, Wigginton gave up her rights after being taken into custody and confessed to law enforcement.

Following her arrest, the Lauderdale County School System released a statement saying, "The Lauderdale County Board of Education is aware of the allegations, and the employee has been placed on administrative leave.

"We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement officials, and have no further comment on this matter."