Amir Harden: 8-Year-Old Minnesota Boy Shot Dead While Protecting His Mother from His Abusive Father Days after He was Released from Jail

An eight-year-old boy was killed while trying to shield his mother from his furious father, who ended up shooting the child instead. Amir Harden was shot in the head and neck when he intervened between his father, Danair Harden, and his father's partner, Cherish Edwards, in Minnesota on June 5.

A court had been warned just hours earlier that the father was "an immediate threat" after assaulting the mother days earlier, but he was still able to return to the family home in Burnsville. Amir was shot in front of his mother and four younger siblings before Harden tried to take his own life, but the suicide attempt was unsuccessful.

Killed by His Own Father

"We're finally free of him, but my child paid the ultimate sacrifice," Edwards said. "My children are traumatized. It's going to take years, if it ever goes away."

Harden, 30, was reported for assault on May 30 after allegedly attempting to strangle Edwards when she told him she was ending their 10-year relationship. Edwards told officers that Harden had a gun permit and almost always carried a gun.

Prosecutors requested a $10,000 bail when he appeared in Dakota County District Court on June 5 to face charges of domestic assault and disorderly conduct.

"He follows or spies on her or leaves threatening messages," they told the court, and "poses an immediate threat to (Edwards') safety."

However, Judge Dannia Edwards set the bail at $4,000, and Harden was released from jail at 4:50 p.m., returning to the family home shortly before midnight.

Police arrived at the scene to find both father and son with gunshot wounds.

They were transported by emergency responders to Hennepin County Medical Center, where Amir died on Sunday, and Harden remains in critical condition.

Fighting for His Life

"Amir wanted to protect his Mommy," Edwards said. "It's just unimaginable, an eight-year-old trying to wrestle the gun out of a grown man's hand. It's unbearable pain."

"I screamed for him to leave and go to the neighbors. He refused and said 'mommy, I'm not leaving you here."

A police spokeswoman stated that an investigation is ongoing and that Harden may face criminal charges if he survives.

"We don't know that the child was an intended target, and that's part of what is still under investigation," she added.

Edwards paid tribute to Amir, describing him as a talented athlete and a "very happy little boy." "He was courageous. He was a leader, a protector of his siblings. He was my biggest cheerleader.

"Every day I go to work, he'd say, 'Have a good day, Mommy. I love you'."