A video of Gareth Pursehouse, who is accused of killing Hollywood sex therapist Amie Harwick as well as her ex boyfriend of laughing over an incident of accident is raising eyebrows. Gareth is accused of killing Amie.

Amie was allegedly thrown off her balcony in the third floor of her house in Hollywood Hills on Saturday. Her ex-boyfriend was arrested and his bail plea worth $ 2 million is up for hearing on March 10.

The video was posted on Instagram by Gareth last year. He was explaining a situation from Game Of Throne (May 2019) where Bran Stark is thrown out of the window by Jamie. Gareth makes a sick joke on it and laughs wickedly.

In the video Gareth is seen telling: "The brother and sister are up in the castle and then the kid sees him through the window and the brother has to go and throw the kid off and to kill him and even though it's evil... I feel kind of bad for the brother because even though he didn't want to do it... his sister insisted. Ha, ha, ha."

GoT characters Cersei Lannister and her brother Jamie are caught in compromising position by Bran when Cersie asks Jamie to throw him off the window. Though most of the people would empathize with Bran, Gareth was seen making jokes about it. Does it speak of his evil intentions and a sick mindset?

Coincidentally, Amie was also thrown off the balcony from third floor.

Amie, 37-year-old, divorced Gareth years ago and was engaged to Drew Carey. However, she faced continuous threat from her ex-boyfriend Gareth and had requested restraining orders against him on two occasions, one was just two weeks before her death.

Restraining order against Gareth

Amie asked for restraining order after she claimed that Gareth had pushed her out of the car on the side of the freeway. She also accused Gareth of making her suffocate, punching, kicking and slamming her on the road.

Amie's friend Moushumi Ghose told "Extras" Billy Bush and told that Amie knew he (Gareth) was really dangerous. She was really scared for her life" Meanwhile, in a heartfelt tribute, Amie's fiancé Drew Carey shared a video of the couple with caption: "I hope you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did."