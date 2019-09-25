Tell your Google Assistant what to do, it does. It accesses your voice and operates as per your instructions. But on the aisle, are you sure about the safety of your voice which is being recorded and captured by the Google Assistant, stirring data safety concerns among the end users.

A lot of information is being recorded and captured by the Google Assistant which is a malign sign of the user's privacy. Google then decided to make certain alterations regarding the hotword sensitivity for those who are worried about human reviewers who are listening to you.

Over the past three months, only 0.2% of all the snippets were reviewed. Google has paused the human transcription globally due to the ongoing EU investigation after a transcriber has leaked the confidential data of 1,000 audio files to the Belgium publication. On the other hand, Apple also revealed that a certain portion of Siri recordings were heard by humans. Like Amazon and Google, Apple doesn't have a doorway to check the data collected and the data to be deleted.

In its bid to keep everything transparent with the existing users and the public, Google has published a blog post, which tells us about how it protects the privacy of the users. The company has also put in new changes to improve the Google Assistant, where the Voice & Audio Activity can be enabled as per the preference of the user. If you don't want the VAA, no data is reviewed by human reviewers, assures the tech giant.

Soon, Google also added a hotword sensitivity option to avoid unintentional activations and ensure clarity over voice attempts of "Hey Google" or "Ok Google"

Finally, Google is striving to ward off fears, ensure safety of the end users, and deduce the amount of audio data storage, adds Tasca, Senior Product Manager of Google Assistant. Google also said that, "it's always good to give more control to the users," especially when it comes to collection of data.