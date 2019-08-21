Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun shared the sad news that they were getting divorced. And ahead of their formal split, Ku Hye Sun has reportedly shared a set of text messages exchanged between her and Ahn Jae Hyun about their impending divorce.

Ku Hye Sun does not seem to be taking the news of her divorce very well, the actress reportedly took to Instagram to reveal that her husband Ahn Jae Hyun wanted a divorce. It looks like Ku Hye Sun wasn't satisfied with just acknowledging that her husband wanted a divorce, she went one step further and posted what appear to be screenshots of a text message conversation between the two spouses.

The conversation, which is cut off at parts, seems to reveal that Ahn Jae Hyun and Ku Hye Sun have already agreed to a divorce. Throughout the text messages, Ahn Jae Hyun speaks to Ku Hye Sun in a formal way, while Ku Hye Sun speaks to Ahn Jae Hyun in informal speech.

Ahn Jae Hyun: "I already told the 'New Journey to the West' staff the day before yesterday that I'll be releasing the [divorce] agreement and the press statement that you gave me three days ago next week, and I'm currently in the process of discussing it with [the "New Journey to the West" staff]."

Ku Hye Sun: "Not next week. Depending on how my mom's doing."

"To me, 'New Journey to the West' isn't more important than how my mom's doing."

Ahn Jae Hyun: "We've already come to an agreement and all that's left is the paperwork. I think it would be a meaningless meeting. Let's move forward as scheduled and I'll meet with your mother."

"I've also called her by phone."

Ku Hye Sun: "I heard that you had made plans to meet. Contact me when you meet."

"Just like you persuaded her when we got married, take responsibility and persuade her about our divorce. Paperwork isn't hard."

It is not clear what Ky Hye Sun hopes to achieve by posting this. Airing private matters on social media isn't going to stop her divorce, in fact, it might only speed it up. You can check out the messages here: