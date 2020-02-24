In a bid to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) that has claimed more than 2,400 lives in mainland China and infected more than 79,000 people across the globe, McDonald's Singapore has introduced a contact-less delivery option.

In its fight against the disease, which the WHO (World Health Organization) has declared as a global health emergency, McDonald's Singapore has stepped up precautionary measures in order to reduce exposure to the respiratory virus.

There have been a total of 89 cases reported in Singapore, out of which 51 people have recovered while the remaining 38 confirmed cases are still under observation, including 33 who are stable and five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, according to The Straits Times.

How does it work?

When customers opt for the contactless delivery option, McDelivery riders will hang the orders on the door or gate when they arrive and the customers will receive a notification of the McDelivery rider's arrival before he/she stands at a distance while the customer retrieves their food order.

The delivery option can be requested through the "remarks" section while making the purchase on the app. Customers are also encourages to pay digitally to ensure an overall contactless delivery experience.

McDonalds Singapore's fight against COVID-19

Moreover, McDonalds also said in an advisory posted on its website that both in-store staff and delivery riders will don "I'M COOL" stickers to certify that they are fit for work. The fast food giant added that it will be conducting frequent temperature checks on all McDonald's staff members and suppliers.

The company will also sanitise McDelivery bags every two hours, and increase frequency of sanitisation measures at all in-store customer touchpoints, including self-ordering kiosks, door handles, furniture, serving trays, condiment areas and play areas for children.

Brands in Singapore thank medical staff working around the clock

Several brands have expressed their gratitude to medical staff who are toiling hard amidst the deadly virus outbreak. McDonalds' competitor Burger King recently distributed free burgers to the medical staff at the National University Hospital in Singapore as a way to thank them. Even taxi-hailing company Grab also introduced a new service called GrabCare, which works around the clock to allow healthcare professionals and medical staff to commute to and from hospitals.