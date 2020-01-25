Former America's Got Talent judge Julianne Hough is known for her sunshine personality, but recently creeped out fans with an unusual video posted to Instagram. The professional dancer recently underwent an "energy treatment" while she was at Davos for the World Economic Forum conference. However, fans quickly made clear that the energy treatment looked more like an exorcism.

In the video, the 31-year-old Hough writhed and screamed uncontrollably

Dr. John Amaral, the doctor behind the treatment, explained that the pain was caused by "energy" dissipating through the body.

"When energy was stored and bound up in the muscles, it gets to dissipate, and if we're really free to express and allow energy that's been bound in our bodies to move through — his woman is like, an incredible dancer, actress, just, human being, and she has practiced just allowing things to move through," he said (via The New York Post).

He added that though Hough screamed in agony, most people generally did not make such noise, despite feeling pain.

"What they would have is physical pain, tension in their bodies," he said. "We've just made it easier for that energy to be liberated," he explained.

Fans had priceless reactions

Instagram users flooded the comments to voice their belief that Hough was actually going through an exorcism.

"Upon viewing this video for the 45 time it is in fact a demon coming out of her," comedian Heather McMahan wrote.

"Gonna tell my kids this is 'The Exorcist'..." added another.

Dr. Amaral is featured on Gwyneth Paltrow's new series, The Goop Lab

This is not the only time Dr. Amaral has treated a celebrity. He was also featured in the trailer for Gwyneth Paltrow's new Netflix series, The Goop Lab. Paltrow also underwent the treatment, and confessed that she cried after the first time.

"The human body has an energy field and we're processing the world through it," Dr. Amaral said (via Entertainment Tonight).

"The more connected you are energetically, the healthier you will feel. ... I believe the 21st century is the age of energy."

As reported by The International Business Times, Paltrow's series has been slammed as "dangerous" and "horrifying."