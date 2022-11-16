American Graduate Drugged, Robbed and Killed in Colombia After Tinder Hook-Up

A California family is in mourning and looking for answers after they say their loved one was drugged, robbed and killed while traveling in Medellin, Colombia.

Paul Nguyen, 27, died Thursday in MedellÃ­n in what his sister, Amy Nguyen, described as "a cruel and senseless crime" in a GoFundMe set up in the wake of his death.

Nguyen May Have Been Lured into Getting Robbed

According to a report in Peruvian newspaper El Comercio, Paul had met a woman on the dating app Tinder and joined her at a nightclub. He was last seen leaving a bar with that girl on Thursday around 2 a.m.

He then went missing, Amy Nguyen said, and "just a few hours later," his body was found next to some garbage receptacles, El Comercio reported. Amy said the family believes "that he was going out with this girl and was lured into getting robbed after they got into the car together."

"They took all of his stuff and his belongings. We know all his cards were swiped after 4 a.m.," Amy said. "We believe there were multiple people involved and she was just there to lure him and set him up." She added that Colombian authorities suspect her brother was drugged and robbed.

An image of the alleged girl which social media users say Nguyen shared on Snapchat hours at the club has since gone viral on social media. Amy said no arrests have been made thus far.

Family Asking for Help to Bring Paul Back Home

In the GoFundMe, Amy Nguyen thanked those who helped for their efforts after the killers "chose money and greed over a single thought of my brother's life."

"With the help of his kind friend and our community, we tried whatever we could to find him," she wrote. "But it was not enough. I wish I could have done more. I wish I had protected him more." The money from the GoFundMe will go toward Nguyen's memorial service, she added.

"I am working on bringing Paul back to the US for a funeral service. Paul deserves to be back home, surrounded by love, family, and friends. Any donation will help relieve my family of stress and costs to bring him back and properly have a service here. If anyone could help, we are grateful for anything. Thank you for all the support."