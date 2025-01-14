'American Gods' Author Neil Gaiman Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Multiple Women Including His Child's Baby Sitter

Neil Gaiman, the celebrated British author behind Good Omens, American Gods, and The Sandman, is facing serious allegations of sexual misconduct and assault. According to a recent report, eight women have accused the 64-year-old of abuse, coercion, and inappropriate behavior over the years. Among the accusers is his child's former babysitter, who detailed disturbing incidents involving Gaiman.

The babysitter claims that in February 2022, Gaiman sexually assaulted her in a backyard bathtub in New Zealand. She further alleges that he assaulted her in a hotel room with his son present nearby, during which he reportedly ordered her to call him "master" and praised her as a "good little girl."

The accusations span decades, with most of the women claiming they were in their early 20s at the time of the alleged incidents. The youngest was just 18 years old. Gaiman, they allege, was in his 40s or older when the incidents occurred.

A Storied Career Overshadowed by Allegations

Neil Gaiman was born on November 10, 1960, in Hampshire, England. With Polish-Jewish and Ashkenazi roots, Gaiman's early years were spent fostering a love for literature. Influenced by writers like Mary Shelley, Edgar Allan Poe, and Roger Zelazny, he began his career in journalism during the 1980s. Gaiman's literary journey took off with the publication of The Sandman, a groundbreaking comic series that introduced beloved characters like Dream and Death.

Over the years, Gaiman expanded his portfolio with works that crossed genres and media. His collaborations included Good Omens with Terry Pratchett, Stardust, Coraline, and The Graveyard Book, which earned both the Newbery and Carnegie medals—a first for an author. His contributions extended to film and television, with adaptations of his works such as American Gods and The Sandman garnering critical acclaim.

However, Gaiman's celebrated career is now clouded by these allegations.

Industry Fallout and Legal Response

The allegations have already begun to impact Gaiman's professional life. Disney has halted production of its adaptation of The Graveyard Book. Additionally, season three of the hit series Good Omens has been delayed, with Gaiman reportedly stepping away from the project in October.

In interviews with Tortoise Media and The New York Times, some accusers provided specific accounts of Gaiman's behavior. These include claims of groping at book events, painful and unwanted sexual encounters, and coercive demands for sexual favors. One of the accusers is writer Julia Hobsbawm, who has publicly voiced her allegations.

Gaiman has denied all claims made against him.

A Legacy at Risk

Gaiman has long been celebrated as one of the most influential writers of modern times. His works blend fantasy, mythology, and human emotion, captivating millions worldwide. Yet, the allegations have raised questions about his personal conduct and its stark contrast with his public persona.

The revelations come amid broader discussions in the entertainment and literary industries about power dynamics and accountability. As the fallout from these accusations continues, fans and industry insiders alike are left grappling with the implications for Gaiman's legacy.

For now, Gaiman's future remains uncertain as the accusations are further scrutinized. This controversy has cast a shadow over his storied career, leaving many to wonder how the once-beloved author's reputation will withstand these serious allegations.