American Boxing Star Carson Jones, Who Battled Kell Brook Dies After Surgery on Esophagus That 'Drove Him Insane

Carson Jones, a veteran boxer with 44 professional wins, has died at the age of 38. His death followed complications from throat surgery, according to multiple reports, including Yahoo! and World Boxing News.

Sean Gibbons, president of Knucklehead Boxing and MP Promotions, confirmed Jones' passing to World Boxing News on Friday, February 28. Gibbons stated that Jones' lungs collapsed during the procedure, leading to a critical situation. He revealed that Jones was without oxygen for 16 minutes before being placed on life support.

"I don't know if the stuff they put him to sleep with did it, but his lungs collapsed also because they were full of food due to the tear in his esophagus," Gibbons explained.

Jones had been in a coma since Monday, February 25, before being declared brain dead. The boxing community expressed shock and grief over his sudden passing.

Boxing World Mourns

Former world champion Caleb Truax took to social media on February 25 to ask for prayers. "Boxing community: We need some prayers for former world title challenger Carson Jones. He had complications during a surgical procedure and my friend can use all the good vibes he can get," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Three days later, Truax confirmed Jones' passing. "Rest in paradise to my man," he wrote. "#Boxing lost a good one, too early."

British boxer Kell Brook also paid tribute to Jones, with whom he shared the ring twice. "This man was a true warrior. It was a pleasure sharing the boxing ring with him," Brook wrote on Instagram. "My heart goes out to the Jones family. RIP my beautiful brother."

Career and Legacy

Jones had a long and respected career in the boxing world. He fought in 65 professional bouts and earned a reputation for his resilience in the ring. His fights took him across the world, including a notable match at Wembley Arena in London in 2016.

Known for his toughness, Jones faced some of the best in his weight class, including Brook, against whom he fought twice in highly competitive matches. His career was marked by intense battles and a never-give-up attitude, which won him respect among fans and fellow fighters.

Final Days and Surgery Complications

Before his surgery, Jones had been struggling with health issues related to his esophagus. He had shared his journey with followers on Facebook, revealing that he had been losing weight due to his inability to eat properly.

"I finally have surgery coming up on my esophagus. I cannot wait," he wrote. "This sh-- is driving me insane. I've had a max of three bites of food per day for the last few weeks, with a loss of 35 pounds. Some days, there is no food or drink at all."

His surgery was meant to address these health issues, but complications arose during the procedure, leading to his tragic passing.

A Loss for the Sport

Jones' death has left a deep void in the boxing community. He was admired not only for his skill but also for his heart inside and outside the ring. Fans and fellow boxers continue to express their condolences, remembering him as a fighter who gave everything to the sport he loved.

His legacy will live on through the memories of his fights and the impact he had on those who knew him. The boxing world has lost a true warrior, and his absence will be deeply felt.