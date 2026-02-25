American Airlines Flight from Colombia Lands in Miami with Bullet Holes as Investigators Left Baffled

Multiple bullet holes were found on an American Airlines aircraft after it landed in Miami from Colombia, prompting a detailed inspection and the grounding of the jet for further evaluation. The incident came to light after Flight AA923 arrived at Miami International Airport on Monday.

During a standard post-landing check, maintenance crews noticed several puncture marks on the right aileron of the aircraft. The aileron is a critical control surface on the wing that helps maintain lateral balance during flight. Despite the damage, the aircraft had operated normally throughout the journey and touched down without any complications. However, the incident has raised panic, leading to an investigation by the authorities.

Bullet-Ridden Flight of Horror

The plane involved was a Boeing 737 MAX 8, a model that can accommodate more than 160 passengers. Airline officials confirmed that there were no in-flight malfunctions, emergency situations, or injuries linked to the discovery. From the perspective of passengers and crew, the flight appeared entirely routine.

The aircraft had previously been on the ground at Jose Maria Cordova International Airport on Sunday and was operating a return journey when the damage was identified after arrival in Miami.

"The aircraft was immediately removed from service for further inspection and repair. We will work closely with all relevant authorities to investigate this incident," the company said in a statement.

Exactly when or how the aircraft sustained the punctures remains unclear, and investigators have not yet determined whether the damage occurred while the jet was parked, taxiing, or during another phase of operations.

Flight tracking data showed no unusual delays, diversions, or operational disruptions during the trip.

Everything Still Unclear

Following the discovery, technicians carried out temporary repairs on the wing surface to secure the affected area and ensure the aircraft could be moved safely. Later that evening, the jet was ferried to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, where American Airlines maintains its primary maintenance facilities.

The aircraft has since been taken out of service while engineers conduct a comprehensive structural inspection of the wing. The assessment will determine whether the damage is limited to the outer surface or if deeper internal components were affected.

Until that process is complete and all necessary repairs are made, the plane will remain grounded.

Aviation safety experts note that commercial aircraft are designed with multiple layers of redundancy, allowing them to withstand certain types of damage without immediate danger. Still, any unexplained structural impact is treated with extreme caution, and the airline is expected to cooperate fully with authorities to establish the source of the punctures and prevent similar incidents in the future.