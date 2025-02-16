' America Would Go Bankrupt" Elon Musk's DOGE Cancels $750Mn Foreign Aid Including $21Mn Intended for Voter Turnout in India'

The United States Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, has scrapped over $750 million in foreign aid. Among the cuts is a $21 million project aimed at increasing voter turnout in India. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called the funding an attempt at "external interference" in India's elections.

Musk announced the decision on his social media platform X. The move is part of the Trump administration's broader effort to cut government spending.

"US taxpayer dollars were set to be spent on these programs, all of which are now cancelled," DOGE said in a statement. The list specifically included the $21 million meant for India.

Trump Hints at Foreign Influence

The decision comes just after President Donald Trump met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At a press briefing, Trump was asked whether USAID had influenced elections in India or the U.S.

"It could have had a role in Indian elections. Bad things happened in 2020 and in 2024. But the 2024 U.S. election was too big to rig. But I think they probably tried," Trump said.

India's Ruling Party Questions U.S. Funding

Amit Malviya, head of the India's ruling party BJP's social media cell, raised concerns over foreign funds influencing India's elections.

"$21 million for voter turnout? This is clear external interference. Who benefits? Certainly not the ruling party!" Malviya posted on X.

Speaking in India's parliament, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanded an investigation into USAID-funded organizations. He alleged that many of these groups had links to opposition parties and promoted unrest.

Dubey accused them of backing protests against the Agniveer military recruitment scheme, supporting caste-based census efforts, and aiding naxalism. He claimed Trump shut down USAID to stop it from destabilizing governments worldwide.

What is USAID?

USAID is a U.S. government agency that provides foreign aid for global development, humanitarian relief, and economic growth. It funds programs in health, education, agriculture, and democracy-building, mostly in developing countries.

Both Trump and Musk have criticized U.S. spending on foreign aid. They argue that taxpayer money should focus on domestic issues instead of overseas projects.

Trump has previously threatened to cut foreign aid to pressure governments that do not align with U.S. interests. Musk also appears to support redirecting funds toward domestic priorities.

Bangladesh, Africa Also Lose Aid

Besides India, DOGE also cancelled $29 million meant to "strengthen the political landscape" in Bangladesh. The move comes amid political unrest in the country. An interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is struggling to restore order after violent protests forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to India.

Other cancelled programs include:

$10 million for medical male circumcision in Mozambique

$14 million for social cohesion in Mali

$1.5 million for voter confidence in Liberia

$47 million for education in Asia

$32 million for civil society programs in Prague

$20 million for fiscal federalism in Nepal

Musk: "America Would Go Bankrupt"

Musk has repeatedly warned that "America would go bankrupt" without major budget cuts. The DOGE initiative has become a key part of the Trump administration's economic reforms.

The department was created to modernize federal technology and improve efficiency. It has already identified billions in savings, positioning itself as a major force in reshaping U.S. government spending.