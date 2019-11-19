Amazon has only just arrived in Singapore but that hasn't stopped the retail giant from trying to pull in online shoppers with enticing deals and discounts ahead of Black Friday. The online marketplace is kicking off the holiday season with special festive deals, offering electronics including laptops, TVs, headphones and other gadgets at knockdown prices.

However, it can be a tedious process to browse through everything the online retailer has to offer, but don't worry, we've got you covered. We've hand-picked and shortlisted some of the best deals available on Amazon's Singapore website so you don't have to go through the trouble. Check out these deals below:

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones – Save SG $100

Amazon Singapore is offering these wireless Bluetooth-enabled headphones that come with active noise cancellation and boast a 30-hour battery life. Amazon has slashed SG $100 off the price tag and is currently selling the headphones for SG $449. They're available in two color options: Black and Silver.

Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop – Save SG $50

The Lenovo Chromebook S330 is a pocket-friendly 14-inch FHD laptop that delivers high performance with 2.1GHz MediaTek MT8173C processor, 64GB flash storage and 4GB RAM. Amazon has knocked $50 off on the SG $352 laptop, which is pretty good considering the laptop just launched just a few months ago.

Acer Chromebook 315 – Save SG $32

The Acer Chromebook 315 featuresa 15.6-inch display with a dedicated number pad. It also includes a touch-capable IPS panel, an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor, and up to 128GB of storage with 8GB of RAM. Amazon is offering both HD and FHD variants of the product but the 9% discount is only available on the former model, which means you will save SG $32 on your purchase.

Philips 32" HD LED Digital TV – Save SG $169

If you're looking to buy a TV, this could be the deal for you. Amazon is offering the HD-ready Philips 32-inch LED TV for a SG $230 discount, which means you save up to $169 on the product. The retailer is also offering a 31% discount on the 24-inch model and 37% discount on the 22-inch FHD variant.

JBL Cinema SB250 Soundbar – Save SG $160

The JBL Cinema SB250 Soundbar provides stunning, virtual surround sound from a sleek and simple package. It connects wirelessly to its compact, powerful subwoofer, and connects with a single cable to a TV. You can bag this product for a SG $339, which is about $160 cheaper than its normal price.