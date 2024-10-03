Amazon Pulls Down Explosive Fake Memoir on Kim Porter and Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs Amid Family Outrage

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs is at the center of a new scandal involving a memoir allegedly written about his late ex-partner, Kim Porter. The book, titled Kim's Lost Words: A Journey for Justice, from the Other Side, was pulled from Amazon after it topped the Best Sellers list. The memoir claimed to reveal private details about Porter's tumultuous relationship with Combs, sparking outrage from their children.

The 59-page book, released on September 6, quickly gained attention. It made bold claims about the couple's on-again, off-again relationship, which lasted from 1994 to 2007. Filled with typos and controversial allegations, the self-published book gained popularity but also faced scrutiny. Combs' children, Christian Combs and twins Jessie and D'Lila, publicly denounced the book, calling it a fabrication.

In a statement, Christian Combs, 26, along with his 17-year-old sisters, strongly condemned the memoir. They said, "Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not. And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves." Their swift response led Amazon to pull the book from its store.

Amazon's spokesperson confirmed the decision in a statement to The Washington Post, saying, "We were made aware of a dispute regarding this title and have notified the publisher. The book is not currently available for sale in our store." The book, priced at $25, had briefly soared to the top of the Best Sellers list, attracting significant attention before being removed.

Despite the removal, the book's publisher, Todd Christopher Guzze, defended the publication. He claimed to have received a "flash drive, documents, and tapes" from sources close to Porter and Combs. Guzze insisted these materials were used to create the book, though many, including Porter's close friend, have dismissed the claims as fraudulent. In July, Eboni Elektra, a friend of Porter, took to Instagram to denounce the book, stating, "THERE IS NO BOOK! Kim would never do such a thing."

Further adding to the intrigue, some conspiracy theorists speculated that the author, listed as Jamal T. Millwood, might be a pseudonym. Some even linked the name to the late rapper Tupac Shakur, though no credible evidence supports this theory.

As the controversy unfolds, Combs remains silent. His children continue to defend their mother's legacy, determined to clear her name amid the swirling rumors.