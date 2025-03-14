Amazon Prime Video is streaming Donald Trump's reality show The Apprentice: All you need to know

Amazon Prime Video has started streaming reruns of The Apprentice, the reality show that starred former U.S. President Donald Trump. The first season is now available, with new seasons set to release weekly. Season seven is scheduled to arrive in April. This follows Amazon's announcement about airing a documentary on First Lady Melania Trump. The company has also promoted The Apprentice on its landing page, drawing fresh attention to the iconic show.

Trump Shares Excitement Over Show's Return

In a statement shared by Amazon, Trump expressed enthusiasm about the show's return. He described The Apprentice as one of the best programs he ever produced. "I look forward to watching this show myself—such great memories and so much fun," Trump said. He emphasized that the show was a valuable learning experience and praised its impact on his career. He added that thanks to Amazon, a new audience could now enjoy the series.

The Apprentice: From Business Drama to Political Influence

The reality series debuted in 2004, long before Trump entered politics. It followed a group of aspiring entrepreneurs competing for a top position in his business empire. Contestants tackled business challenges, with Trump evaluating their performances. The famous phrase "You're fired" became a hallmark of the show. The winner secured a six-figure job within Trump's organization.

The show gained massive popularity, helping transform Trump's public image. Before the show, he had suffered financial setbacks, including business bankruptcies. The Apprentice revived his brand, portraying him as a powerful businessman. The success of the show played a significant role in boosting his political career, ultimately leading to his presidency.

Amazon's Role in Bringing Back The Apprentice

Amazon acquired MGM Studios, which owns The Apprentice, three years ago. The acquisition gave Amazon the rights to the show, allowing it to stream past seasons. Since then, Amazon has been reviving classic content, with The Apprentice being a key addition. The move aligns with its strategy to attract viewers with nostalgic programming.

The Show's Global Influence and Controversies

Following its success in the U.S., The Apprentice expanded internationally. Several countries created their own versions, some of which remain on air. The UK version, hosted by business magnate Alan Sugar, continues to be popular. However, Trump's association with the show became controversial. In 2015, he was removed from the U.S. edition due to remarks about Mexican immigrants. Despite this, the program remains a part of his legacy.

Amazon's decision to bring The Apprentice back is likely to generate mixed reactions. While some see it as a revival of a hit show, others may view it as a strategic move to capitalize on Trump's fame. Regardless, The Apprentice continues to shape conversations, proving its lasting impact in both entertainment and politics.

