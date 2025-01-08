Amazon Beats Disney, Paramount, and Netflix in $40M Bid for Melania Trump Documentary Deal

Amazon has reportedly acquired the rights to a documentary about Melania Trump, directed by Brett Ratner, for an impressive $40 million. This documentary, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the life of the former First Lady, is expected to debut in late 2025. The deal also includes a follow-up documentary, making it one of the most expensive licensing agreements for such a project.

According to sources, Amazon outbid major competitors, including Disney and Paramount, to secure the streaming rights. Both productions will be available on Prime Video, with the documentary receiving a limited theatrical release as well. Interestingly, tech giants Netflix and Apple did not participate in the bidding process, leaving Amazon as the leading contender.

Melania Trump will serve as the executive producer of the documentary, which is expected to showcase key moments from her life, starting from her childhood in Slovenia to her time in the White House. The documentary will also delve into her career as a fashion model, her marriage to Donald Trump, and her experiences as First Lady.

Filming for the project began recently, with Melania playing a significant role in two or three episodes of the series. While the exact amount she will receive for her involvement has not been disclosed, insiders believe a substantial portion of the $40 million licensing fee will go to her.

Amazon representatives have expressed enthusiasm about the project, calling it a "unique and compelling story" that will captivate audiences worldwide. The company sees this acquisition as an opportunity to deliver exclusive content that appeals to a global audience.

Brett Ratner's return to directing has drawn mixed reactions. The filmmaker stepped away from Hollywood after facing multiple allegations of misconduct during the MeToo movement, allegations he continues to deny. Despite the controversy, Ratner remains connected to key figures in Trump's circle, including Steven Mnuchin, who previously worked with him at RatPac-Dune Entertainment.

The Melania Trump documentary marks one of Amazon's significant investments in original content. The deal, however, does not give Amazon ownership of the film but grants a limited license for theatrical and streaming distribution.

The documentary promises to offer viewers an intimate look at Melania's life, including her early years in Slovenia, her rise in the fashion world, and her transition to one of the most recognized figures in American politics. Melania has also been involved in shaping the project, ensuring it reflects her perspective.

The follow-up docuseries will expand on Melania's journey and explore her influence during Donald Trump's time in the White House. This marks a continuation of Melania's efforts to share her narrative following the success of her memoir, Melania, which became a bestseller in 2024.

With this acquisition, Amazon is positioning itself as a leader in exclusive, high-profile documentaries. The upcoming release is anticipated to generate significant buzz, reflecting both the public's curiosity about Melania Trump and Amazon's growing influence in the entertainment industry.