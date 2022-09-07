Amanda Doll: Female Johnson County Teacher Who Was Nominated for Teacher of the Year Arrested for Having Sex with Student

A female high school English teacher who was once nominated for teacher of the year was arrested for having sex with a minor student on multiple occasions. Amanda Doll, 37, was arrested on Friday by deputies from the Johnson County Sheriff's office and was charged with statutory rape of a child under the age of 15.

Besides, she was charged with two other crimes including sex act with a student, and indecent liberties with a child, according to WNCN. Doll was fired from her position as a teacher at West Johnston High School the day after she was taken into custody, according to school authorities.

Unlike a Teacher

Doll was arrested for having repeated sex with one of her students, who was below the age of 15 at the time of the incident. She used to regularly have sex with the minor. According to the police, Doll had sex on at least three occasions with the student.

According to an arrest warrant, the alleged sex abuse happened on August 12. Doll, a graduate of WCE, was previously honored and nominated for the title of "2022 Outstanding First Year Teacher" along with 33 other first-year teachers for their exceptional work in the classroom.

However, her image now seems to have been tarnished. Following her arrest, she was immediately terminated from her job as an English teacher at West Johnston High School. She is currently being held without bond at the Johnston County Detention Center, ABC11 News reported.

According to a representative for Johnston County Schools, Doll resigned from her job as an English teacher on September 2. She began her career in education as a substitute teacher before being appointed as an English teacher in August 2021.

Doll is currently being held at the Johnston County Courthouse on a $1 million bond. She pleaded for a reduced bond when she stood before the judge on Tuesday morning, citing the fact that she has four children and must work full-time to support them. The judge turned down her appeal.

School in Trouble

Doll's case isn't the first one in this school. Staffers from the high school have been detained three times for criminal and obscene behavior in a span of 12 years. Earlier, Matthew Lance Britt, 38, a former West Johnston High School band director, was involved in obscene and lewd behavior with juveniles.

Arrest warrants state that the alleged activities took place at Britt's former home in Four Oaks as well as at school between October and December 2008.

He accepted an Alford plea and spent 45 days in jail after pleading guilty to the sex offences.

In another case, a student received offensive images from Todd Fair, 40, a former school resource officer at West Johnston High School, in 2011. According to a previous report by WRAL, Fair, a 10-year veteran of the Johnston County Sheriff's Office, received a sentence of three to four months in prison and an additional 18 months of probation.

According to a report, Fair had to give up his law enforcement credentials after the event and was no longer permitted to interact with the student.