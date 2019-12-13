She's The Man actress Amanda Bynes has reportedly fled her sober living facility, sparking concerns among her friends and family that she might be relapsing after successfully beating her substance abuse issues. The actress, who starred in a number of early 2000s cult favorite movies such as What A Girl Wants and Sydney White has made headlines in the past due to her addiction and mental health issues.

She was arrested for drunk driving both in 2012 and 2014, in addition to garnering two hit-and-run charges and a suspended drivers' license in the span of three years. She also raised eyebrows after a number of appropriate tweets, including one where she wanted rapper Drake to "murder" an intimate part of her anatomy.

However, over the past few years, it seemed as if the actress had been doing much better. She was placed under a conservatorship by her parents -- like Britney Spears -- and had been attending fashion school in Los Angeles at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. She had just earned her Associate's degree this past June.

Amanda had even taken the steps to check herself into a mental health facility earlier this year. She was reportedly having trouble dealing with her anxiety as she planned a Hollywood comeback. She was hoping to balance a return to the entertainment industry while continuing her education in fashion school.

However, The Blast is reporting that her friends and family are worried that leaving the sober living facility means that the actress is "backsliding." The facility has strict rules about drug use, curfews, and mental health, and insiders have said that they believe a relapse is the catalyst of this decision. They are currently unaware of where the actress is staying.

In addition to leaving the facility, Amanda has also reportedly dropped out of school. However, what might be the most stress-inducing aspect for her parents is the All That star's wish to legally remove her mother as her conservator. As a result, her parents are allegedly asking the judge to force their daughter back into treatment "by any means necessary."

While her parents are worried about her physical health, they are also worried that someone might take advantage of their daughter financially while in her vulnerable state. Amanda has a multi-million dollar fortune from her acting days, and she has remained in control of her finances despite her issues.

Though Amanda has not yet made any statement to the press on the recent rumors, she has talked in the past about her dependency issues, blaming a mixture of marijuana, alcohol, and "whatever other drugs" for "messing up her brain," as per Paper Magazine.