Ally Lotti: Juice Wrld's Ex Faces Criticism Over Post Appearing to Show Her Selling Explicit Video with Late Rapper on OnlyFans

Late Chicago rapper Juice Wrld's ex-girlfriend has become the subject of controversy on social media after a post appearing to show her trying to sell an explicit sex tape of her and Juice Wrld went viral.

In the early hours of 8 December 2019, less than a week after his 21st birthday, Juice WRLD had a seizure upon landing at Chicago's Midway International Airport. The rapper was rushed to hospital and was later pronounced dead. According to his autopsy results, he died of an accidental drug overdose.

Just over four years after the "Lucid Dreams" hitmaker's demise, a screenshot appearing to show his former girlfriend Ally Lotti's recent post on OnlyFans started circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter.

'F—king My Famous Ex"

"F—CKING MY FAMOUS EX," the post was captioned, along with a claim that hackers were threatening to leak the video so she decided to leak it herself.

The locked video could be unlocked for a fee of $29.99 on OnlyFans - a subscription-based platform that allows creators to charge subscribers a fee to access their content.

Social Media Reactions

The alleged post did not sit well with the rapper's fans who took to the platform to express their displeasure. While some called the move disrespectful, others shamed her for clout chasing.

"Bro can't consent to this video because he is deceased This is indeed, sexual assault. That is wild," wrote one user.

"She deserves all the backlash she gets ngl .. let Juice world rest in peace , but no she had to to ruin his peace," commented another.

"It amazes me the lengths that people can go to for clout," opined yet another. "I've seen some messed up stuff on OF, but this one definitely takes the crown."

Lotti Previously Caught Selling His Priceless Possessions Online for $30K

This isn't the first time Lotti, who dated Juice Wrld from 2018 until his death, has been accused of trying to capitalize off the late rapper's death.

Last June, she was reported to be selling some of the rapper's personal belongings online. HipHopDX shared screenshots of an Instagram DM exchange, in which Ally Lotti appears to be peddling some of the Chicago rapper's possessions for a total of $30,000.

Last January, Lotti took a plea deal in her drugs and shoplifting case after she and her boyfriend Carter Jamison were caught while attempting to steal items including mirrors, a bed frame, and a digital scale from a Walmart in Arkansas. The arresting officer also discovered small capsules of cocaine in Lotti's possession. As part of their plea deal, the couple received a one year suspended sentence and six months probation.