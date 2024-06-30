Allison Havemann-Niedrach: New Jersey Special Education Teacher for Sexually Abusing Her Student

A New Jersey special education teacher has been accused of molesting one of her students, authorities said. Allison Havemann-Niedrach, 43, a special education teacher at Freehold Intermediate School, has been charged with one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and one count of second-degree child welfare endangerment.

She was arrested earlier this week, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago on Saturday. Her arrest follows an investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office and the Freehold Police Department, which uncovered that she allegedly started sexually abusing a student earlier this year. It is unclear how many times the she abused the students and the age of the student she molested.

Sexual Predator

Although the intermediate school only accepts kids in the sixth and eighth grades, it is unclear how old the student may have been. Havemann-Niedrach, who appeared happy in her mugshot, is currently charged with one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and one count of second-degree child welfare endangerment.

On her LinkedIn profile, she describes herself as a "passionate, results-driven, and sincere educator" with a "proven history of a 'do what it takes' work ethic and genuine differentiated instruction."

She has been employed by the Freehold Borough School District since 2022 and previously held positions at other schools in New Jersey and Philadelphia, according to her profile.

However, in a message to parents on Friday, Freehold Borough School District Superintendent Asia Michael referred to Havemann-Niedrach as a "former staff member" while announcing her arrest.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share some distressing news with you,' Michael wrote in the email, obtained by the Asbury Park Press.

"We have been informed that a former staff member has been arrested on third-degree aggravated sexual assault and inappropriate sexual conduct with a minor," the superintendent continued, misrepresenting the charges.

She added that the school district "has been fully cooperative with the prosecutor's office since the beginning of this investigation" and emphasized that "the safety and well-being of our students and staff have been our top priority."

Future Doomed

Michael further stated that the school district "took swift action to guarantee" the safety of both the student and staff, though she did not provide specific details.

"We understand that this news can be deeply upsetting," she concluded, requesting parent to reach out if their child needs support.

Havemann-Niedrach is currently held at the Monmouth County Jail without bail, awaiting her first court appearance and a hearing to decide if she will remain in custody until her trial.

This hearing is tentatively set for Wednesday, July 3. Meanwhile, her attorney, Thomas Huth, told the Asbury Park Press that she "maintains her innocence at this time."