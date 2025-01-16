Allentown Police Officers Forced Woman to Perform Sexual Favors to Avoid Arrest

Two Allentown police officers are facing rape, prostitution and other felonies over accusations that they forced a prostitute to perform non-consensual sex acts to avoid jail time while on duty, according to authorities.

Evan Jz Weaver, 45, is charged with two counts felony rape; one count felony kidnapping to inflict terror; one count felony involuntary servitude; two counts felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with threat forcible compulsion; and related offenses.

Jason Krasley, 47, is charged with two counts felony rape; one count felony involuntary servitude; one count felony sex assault; three counts misdemeanor indecent assault; and related offenses.

Both Krasley and Weaver were arraigned Jan. 10 before District Judge Linda Vega Sirop, who set bail at 10% of $750,000 and 10% of $900,000, respectively. In lieu of bail, Krasley was taken to the Lehigh County Jail. Court records show Krasley has since posted bail, Weaver posted bail after the arraignment.

Krasley and Weaver Investigated Prostitution and Drug Offences

Detectives with the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office began investigating the two officers from May 2011 to early 2015.

Both Krasley and Weaver during that timeframe were employed with the department's vice unit. Krasley's duties included investigating prostitution and related offenses, while Weaver's duties included investigating illegal narcotics and gun possession, court records state.

Authorities said Weaver on May 12, 2011 was assigned to investigate a narcotics incident involving the boyfriend of the female victim. Weaver was involved in the arrest of the pair at a city home, court records state.

Each was handcuffed and separated during the arrest. The victim went into an unmarked police SUV with Weaver and a driver, while the boyfriend was taken by police for processing, court records state.

The victim told investigators in an interview she thought she was under arrest and her Miranda rights were provided. Weaver told her if she didn't cooperate "her whole life was being thrown away," court records state.

Victim Claimed She was Told by Weaver She Could Do Things to Avoid Going to Prison, Then Made Her Perform Sexual Act on Him

The woman then was told by Weaver she could do things not to go to prison, authorities said. The driver of the SUV took the victim to a lot and was told to leave by Weaver, court records state. Weaver then allegedly forced the woman to perform a sex act while both remained in the SUV.

The woman later provided a written statement at the police station and was released without being charged, court records state. The victim claimed she stayed in contact with Weaver and continued to perform sex acts with him until early 2015 to avoid being charged in various incidents he was involved in, court records state.

Krasley Met the Same Victim Again During Investigation of an Online Sex Ad, Posed as an Undercover Officer and Then Raped Her

Authorities said Krasley and Weaver in 2015 both came in contact again with the victim when Krasley contacted her as part of an online sex ad investigation. Krasley arranged to meet her as part of the undercover work into prostitution at a city home, according to court records.

Krasley didn't identify himself as a police officer until the female victim emerged, recognized him and knew him from other prior interactions, court records state. Weaver additionally was aware they were in the victim's home, authorities said.

When the victim asked if she was going to jail, Krasley allegedly replied, "Why would I take you to jail? You know what you need to do."

Krasley then allegedly proceeded to rape the victim until Weaver came into the room and told Krasley to stop, court records state. The woman told Krasley "no" and tried to stop him throughout the incident, according to court records. Weaver then allegedly forced the victim to perform a sex act. Authorities say Weaver and Krasley didn't document the 2015 incident or file charges.

Krasley was Fired, Arrested for Stealing Money from Drug Bust While He was on Duty; Weaver Placed on Administrative Leave

Krasley left the department in 2021 and went to work for the SafeSport Center, which fired him last year shortly after learning he'd been arrested for allegedly stealing $5,500 from a drug bust he helped conduct while on the force. Weaver, a current sergeant on the force, has since been placed on administrative leave.

Krasley and Weaver each are due back in court for a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Jan. 21 before Vega Sirop. A judge will then determine if there's sufficient evidence to send the case toward trial at the Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas.