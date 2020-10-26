Hunter Biden's alleged sex tape and images showing him using drugs and engaging in sexual acts with multiple women were leaked on a Chinese video platform that has ties to Steve Bannon.

The explicit images and video were shared on GTV, a subsidiary of GTV Media Group, which was founded in April of this year by Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, and Steve Bannon, a former advisor to President Donald Trump.

Bannon's apparent link is noteworthy as he has been named as one of the people who reportedly had access to the infamous hard drive belonging to Hunter Biden, which allegedly not only contains the sexually explicit footage but also emails that suggest the former Vice President was involved in overseas business dealings with his son while in office, which Biden has denied.

According to the explosive New York Post report that published the emails, the data was apparently retrieved from the laptop of Hunter Biden after it was left at a repair shop in Delaware in April 2019.

Leaked Footage Shows Hunter Biden Having Sex, Doing Drugs

The images and videos instantly went viral across the Internet with many users sharing the explicit material on Reddit forums before it was taken down by Reddit administrators, citing "involuntary pornography," which violates the platform's content policies. However, we managed to get some screengrabs of the alleged footage before it was scrubbed from the website.

The video, shared on GTV, apparently shows Hunter Biden smoking crack cocaine while engaging in a sexual act with an unidentified woman. The clip shows him lying down on what appears to be a couch, smoking while being masturbated by a woman's feet.

Some of the other videos shared on the Chinese video platform contained images of what GTV claims is Hunter Biden engaging in sexual acts with several women.

While one photo shows a laptop allegedly displaying an image of Hunter Biden having sex with a woman, another shows him taking a selfie of himself engaging in sexual intercourse with a woman as he holds on to a pole.

Although there does not appear to be any confirmation that the footage or images are legitimate, the other images claim to show Biden in compromising positions with the women, including one in which a woman can be seen cupping a man's penis and another that shows a woman's feet wrapped around his manhood.