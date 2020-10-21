A Louisiana man took his alleged rape victim, an 11-year-old, to a hospital and then gave the police the slip after medical staff and doctors discovered that the girl was pregnant with his baby. Wendell Sanchez, 34, bluffed the police, who had no reasons to initially suspect him, and fled the scene.

However, police later arrested him hiding in a patio. According to police, the place was Sanchez's hideout. Police also recovered illegal narcotics from the place. The failure of the police to arrest the suspect in the first attempt has been criticized by many. Sanchez has been booked on several charges including first-degree rape with a victim under the age of 13.

Too Smart

Sanchez didn't give police and the medical staff any chance to suspect him when he first took the girl to the hospital. He dropped the child at the emergency room of a hospital after she complained of stomach pains. He then waited in his vehicle.

After some time, doctors and medical staff informed cops that the girl was pregnant and in all likelihood Sanchez was the father because the child had also been raped earlier. Sanchez all the time was waiting in his vehicle. However, when he saw cops coming in, he abandoned the car and fled the scene running on foot to a nearby apartment complex.

Authorities say their investigation began around 7 pm on Sunday when they were dispatched to a local hospital but it took them quite some time to track him down.

No Escape

Sanchez could run off far away but he definitely gave police a tough time. For the first few hours police were unable to locate him. Finally they called in additional force to locate him. Deputies say with the help of the Gonzales Police Department, they found Sanchez hiding on the patio of a home.

While arresting him, police say, he was in he was in possession of illegal narcotics, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police believe that Sanchez is a repeat offender. However, authorities haven't release further details of how he committed the crime and how doctors became sure that he was the father of the yet-to-be born child. An investigation has been launched into the case.

Sanchez was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of first-degree rape with a victim under the age of 13, resisting an officer, possession of schedule II CDS, drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of person, creation of a clandestine lab, no drivers license, and no tail lamps. His bond was set at $540,000.