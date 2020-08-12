A Barcelona footballer tested positive for the coronavirus or COVID-19 after reporting back for the pre-season training, the La Liga club mentioned in a statement on Wednesday.

Barca said the player was isolating in his home and was asymptomatic, adding that he had not been in contact with any of the players who are to travel to Lisbon for the Champions League 'Final Eight' tournament.

COVID-19 in Barcelona

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 20.1 million people worldwide and claiming the lives of over 741,000 people globally in more than 170 countries.

Scientists around the world are currently working at a war-like speed to find a cure for the disease as a vaccine is expected by the first quarter of 2021. The US is the worst affected country in the world followed by Brazil and India.

(With agency inputs)