All England Badminton Live Streaming: How to Watch Online in Malaysia, Indonesia and India

The annual All England Badminton Championship is held this year between 17 and 21 March at Arena Birmingham in England. The five-day event will have 155 matches with 50+ hours of action.

The highly competitive tournament will have the participation of many top-class players from the world that includes world's number one Kento Momota. However, the Chinese, South Koreans and Chinese Taipei teams decided to stay out of the tournament as the world is still having a tough battle against the Covid-19 pandemic and the tournament will not be counted for Olympic qualifications.

Indonesian Team Forced to Withdraw

Meanwhile, the Indonesian team is forced to withdraw from the tournament after a passenger on their flight to Britain tested positive for Covid-19, organizers announced. "In accordance with UK Government requirements, the entire team will self-isolate for 10 days from the date of their inbound flight after a person travelling onboard tested positive for Covid-19," said a statement late on Wednesday.

A couple of players had started off the tournament well on Wednesday and their opponents in the next rounds have now got walkovers.

Broadcast Partners:

The event is being held without live audience. Hence, the badminton fans across the world can watch All England Open Badminton Championship on TV channels. Here is the list of broadcasters:

Singapore : Starhub

Malaysia : Astro

Indonesia : Fox Sports

Indian Subcontinent : Star Sports

Taiwan : Sportcast

Thailand : True Visions

China : GDTV

China : LETV

China : China Table Tennis & Badminton Channel

Hong Kong : PCCW (NOW TV)

Hong Kong : iCable

Dubai : Dubai Sports Channel

Denmark : TV2 (including coverage in Finland and Sweden)

UK & Ireland : BBC (BBC Sport Website)

Australia : Fox Sports – Australia

Mainland Europe : Eurosports Player (subscription required)

Macau : TDM

Caribbean : One World Sports

Brunei : Astro

USA, Canada : One World Sport

Where to Watch the Event Live Online in India?

The netizens in India can watch the event online on Hotstar + Disney website and app. The other way of watching the event for free is through your connection provider. For an example, if you are using Jio connection, download Jio TV app and log into Star Sports channel. Follow similar steps for other service providers.

Where to Watch the Event Live Online in Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia?

The netizens from Indonesia can catch the action on UseeSports2 or log into Fox Sports. Malaysian fans can watch the matches online through Astro and people in Singapore with Starhub subscription.