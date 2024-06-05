Aliyah Konton: Massachusetts Teen Goes Missing After Being Assaulted, Allegedly Forced to Lick Bathroom Floor at School

A Massachusetts teen who has been reported missing by police was the victim of an assault that happened at her Cape Cod school, according to a close friend of the girl's family.

Aliyah Konton, 15, was last seen Sunday, June 2, in the Cape Drive area, according to the Mashpee Police Department.

Video Posted Online of Alleged Assault, Bullying Incident

Mashpee police said that days before she was reported missing, on May 25, their department's school resource officer learned about an assault at Mashpee High School that involved two students.

The school resource officer was also made aware that video of the incident was posted on social media. Mashpee police said it "immediately initiated a full investigation into this incident, which is still currently ongoing."

The video allegedly shows the teen being assaulted by another girl in what appears to be a school bathroom.

The following video is disturbing in nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

Mashpee police said they are working with the Mashpee Schools Superintendent's Office and the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office.

"At this point in the investigation, it would be inappropriate for me to comment until the investigation is completed," Mashpee Police Chief Scott W. Carline said in a statement.

The victim of the assault was not formally identified by police, but a close friend of Aliyah's family, Andrea Leonard, told a local news outlet that she saw the social media video depicting the incident and that Aliyah was the victim.

Konton was New to the School, was Allegedly Forced to Lick the Bathroom Floor

"There was some hitting and they pulled her into the bathroom, and then they forced her to lick the bathroom floor," Leonard said, as reported by WCVB.

Leah Holtz, one of Aliyah's classmates, said the missing girl was new to Mashpee High School.

"She just seems like she was trying to fit in and just trying to make friends with everybody. No student, no person, should ever be harmed in that way," Holtz said. "I just feel very sick to my stomach because I just want her to be found."

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact the Mashpee Police Department Detective Bureau at 508-539-1480. Anyone who has information regarding Aliyah's whereabouts is asked to call Det. Sgt. Michael Assad at 508-539-1480 ext. 7237.

"We just want to spread awareness that she is missing and maybe in hopes that somebody, maybe, on like their home cameras or their business cameras maybe have seen something: her walk by or something or other," Leonard said. "We're just trying to bring awareness so we can bring her home safely."