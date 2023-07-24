Alisyn Camerota: Ex-CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Spotted Holding Hand of Married CNN Host at Don Lemon's Party While Current Girlfriend Allison Gollust Leaves Alone

Former CNN boss Jeff Zucker was spotted leaving a luxurious party hosted by Don Lemon in the Hamptons. Surprisingly, he was holding hands with a married CNN anchor, Alisyn Camerota, despite his girlfriend Allison Gollust being present at the event. Camerota, 57, appeared happy as she walked hand-in-hand with Jeff on Saturday.

On the other hand, Gollust, 50, who already cost Zucker his executive job at CNN, left the party alone. Camerota, a mother of three, currently hosts CNN Tonight at 10 pm. She lives in Connecticut with her husband, Tim Lewis, who is a 57-year-old partner at a private equity firm.

Awkward to the Eyes

Camerota appeared cheerful in a white top, black shorts, and heels as she held hands with a serious-looking Zucker, who sported beige shorts and a blue polo shirt at Don Lemon's party, DailyMail.com reported.

Meanwhile, Gollust was also present at the same party but left by herself. She was dressed in a white mini-dress and sandals. A source close to the couple said that there was nothing unusual about the situation, implying that it might be a normal occurrence for them.

"Allison and Jeff have never been happier. He and Camerota were going to meet Allison for coffee," the source said.

Zucker raised eyebrows in 2019 when he made a risquÃ© joke about Camerota, who was hosting the morning show on CNN at that time.

"I was gonna say that I love waking up with you every morning, but I want to say that I love waking up to you every morning," Zucker said, during his speech at the Mirror Awards in New York - which was being hosted by Camerota that year.

It remains unclear why Camerota, a two-time Emmy Award nominee, was making out with Zucker on Saturday. However, Zucker has done this before with a CNN colleague. The woman is Gollust, his current girlfriend.

Zucker and Allison Gollust left CNN last year following an internal investigation related to the removal of host Chris Cuomo, which also brought to light their undisclosed romantic involvement while working together at the network.

Long-Time Affair

As a result of the internal probe, Zucker resigned from his position as CNN CEO, which earned him an annual salary of $6 million. Following his departure from CNN in February, Zucker and Gollust have been frequently seen together in public as a couple.

They even shared an apartment in the same Manhattan building with their old lovers while living above one another.

Zucker and Gollust have since divorced from their respective spouses.

And just three weeks earlier, the couple was spotted together at a July 4th celebration in southern Italy.

Gollust had a long-standing professional relationship with Zucker, having worked together at NBC and CNN for two decades. During this time, people noted that they had an "uncomfortably cozy" rapport.

Gollust arrived at 2:40 pm at Lemon's party, approximately the same time as Zucker. However, unlike Zucker and Camerota, she left the party alone, suggesting that she might not have had the same level of personal connection with Zucker as he did with Camerota.

Camerota and Zucker left the glamorous party holding hands, and they returned together after 40 minutes. However, they left in separate cars later on.

Neither Jeff Zucker nor Camerota have made any public announcements about officially ending their relationships with their respective partners.