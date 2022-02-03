CNN President, Jeff Zucker Resigns Abruptly After Disclosing Romantic Relationship with Colleague

CNN president, Jeff Zucker, 56, resigned suddenly on Wednesday after accepting a consensual relationship with a co-worker. Zucker noted that he disclosed the relationship during an inquiry about the same as part of an investigation into Chris Cuomo. A former CNN anchor, Chris Cuomo was fired after it was revealed that he aided his brother, former New York governor, Andrew Cuomo as he went through a sexual harassment investigation.

"I was required to disclose it [the relationsip] when it began but I didn't. I was wrong," Zucker said in a statement, adding that he wished his tenure would have ended differently. "It was an amazing run. And I loved every minute," he added. Zucker bid farewell to the media house after 9 years.

Who was Jeff Zucker in a relationship with?

Jeff Zucker was involved with Allison Gollust, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for CNN Worldwide. Both Zucker and Gollust, who are divorced, confirmed the relationship on Wednesday. Zucker divorced his wife, Caryn in 2018 after 21 years of marriage.

In an internal memo to colleagues, Zucker noted that as part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, he was enquired about a 'consensual relationship' with his 'closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years.' He admitted that it was wrong not to have disclosed the relationship when it began. Gollust and Zucker knew each other since they were colleagues at NBC. Both left the network around the same time in 2010.

Gollust also acknowledged the relationship in a statement to the New York Times, stating that the pair have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. "Recently, our relationship changed during Covid. We regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time," she said. Gollust will continue working with the network.

Jeff Zucker was named Chairman, WarnerMedia News, and Sports in March 2019.