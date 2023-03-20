Alissa Carlson Schwartz: CBS Los Angeles Meteorologist Collapses on Live TV Leaving Viewers Shocked in Frightening Moment [WATCH]

A local Los Angeles meteorologist left viewers terrified and shocked after she suddenly collapsed while on live TV on Saturday morning. CBS Los Angeles weather woman Alissa Carlson Schwartz's co-anchors had just cut to her to deliver her 7 am weather report when she suddenly appeared to turn white and leaned forward uncomfortably on her desk.

Her eyes suddenly rolled to the back of her head while Schwartz attempted to regain her balance, leaving the audience terrified. She then sagged forward gradually, almost hitting the table with her head. Her co-anchors initially didn't realize that there was an emergency on the set of the show but later were left shocked to see Schwartz fain on live TV.

Fainting on Live TV

Schwartz was about to present the city's citizens her 7 a.m. report when the color suddenly left her cheeks just before she leaned her forearms against the desk while her co-anchors talked in between segments.

Schwartz soon started looking unwell and about to collapse as her eyes rolled to the back of her head before she could even begin her forecast. She made her best efforts to keep a grin on her face but lost control of her body.

She then slowly sank forward onto her arms when her head was just inches away from the desk. Her legs eventually gave out, and she jolted to the ground.

Nichelle Medina and Rachel Kim, her co-anchors, initially didn't seem to notice, with Medina directly the former Mrs. California saying, "Alissa, this really is the calm before the storm," seemingly unaware that Schwartz had initially passed out.

Kim then exclaims "oh!" after a brief pause, and Medina then tells viewers, "We're going to take a quick break right now."

"Yeah," Kim acknowledged, as the network cut to commercial.

Avoiding Big Trouble

According to TMZ, the show did not resume with a live section but rather aired previously recorded segments. Around 2:30 p.m., Schwartz wrote on her Facebook page, "Thanks for all the texts, calls, and best wishes. I'm going to be ok!

Schwartz had earlier fainted in 2014 in a similar incident while working at a different station. It is still unclear what caused Schwartz to faint but the incident definitely left her co-anchors and the viewers terrified.

Schwartz was filling in for a colleague when she unexpectedly puked during the show.

After she visited the doctor, she found out that she had a leaky heart valve. They informed her that they had no idea when it would wear out. However, after giving birth to her daughter, the pregnancy stem cells helped her heart heal.

It wasn't immediately clear whether her fainting incident was connected to her prior heart problems.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the US and can cause a wide range of symptoms, including excessive fatigue, leg and arm discomfort, sweating, and pain in the chest, stomach, and arms.

The video of the incident of her fainting has since gone viral.