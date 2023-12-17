Alina Page: Russian Mom of Two Who Plunged to Her Death from Luxury NYC Building Fought With Husband About Her Drinking Before Fatal Jump

The woman who fell from a luxury Upper East Side apartment building on Thursday reportedly had a heated argument with her spouse just before taking the fatal leap, sources said. However, the husband who said he was "devastated," claimed that he wasn't at home when his wife plunged to her death.

Alina Page, 35, was identified on Saturday as the Russian mom of two who jumped from the Upper East Side apartment building after an argument with her husband about her drinking habits. DailyMail.com first reported the news on Saturday. Brian Page, the husband, said that he was not present when his wife jumped from the building and killed herself.

Fight Before Fatal Plunge

Brian Page refrained from answering questions about if there was a fight or altercation before the event. However, Alina Page fell from the 36th-floor roof of her Upper East Side high-rise apartment building on Thursday evening. Sources suggest that the incident followed a disagreement with her husband, Brian Page, an orthopedic surgeon.

"She was the love of my life, my soulmate," the heartbroken husband told The New York Post. "I am devastated."

The Brittany, the building where the incident occurred, has a roof terrace, and sources confirmed to DailyMail.com that Page is believed to have jumped from the highest point.

She was found with injuries consistent with a fall at the intersection of York Avenue and East 92nd Street around 6:45 p.m.

Page was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Hospital in critical condition, but unfortunately, she later succumbed to her injuries.

She lived in the upscale building, The Brittany, which offers amenities such as a private shuttle to the subway every 30 minutes. Multiple sources have verified that she lived there with her "big family."

Mystery Continues

Page, originally from Russia, married Brian in 2007 and frequently expressed her affection for her newfound home in New York. She was just 11 days from celebrating her 16th marriage anniversary.

Her social media accounts are filled with joyous family photos featuring Brian and their two children. She often shared moments of happiness, such as a Halloween scavenger hunt they organized to introduce their kids to the city in 2021.

The Brittany, where Page lived, is described on its website as having a "stately framed entrance with a 24-hour doorman, landscaped gardens with a sparkling fountain, an elegant two-story lobby, and a landscaped rooftop sundeck offering panoramic river and city views."

The building also features a 7,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness club, a 55-foot indoor swimming pool, and men's and women's saunas.

While the police have not officially classified Page's fall as a suicide, residents told The New York Post that the building has extensive safety measures in place to prevent accidental falls.

"The railing is really tall ... I would say at least 4 feet," one renter said about the roof.

"[The windows] don't open. They crack. All of them have child safety. I have small cats so they wouldn't be able to fit through. So she wouldn't.

"I'm just glad I didn't see it. It's a very family-friendly building."