Alina Kabaeva: Putin's Secret Lover Reappears in Moscow in Post-Surgery Look After Rumors She Was Hiding in Nuclear Bunker

Russian President Vladimir Putin's secret lover Alina Kabaeva re-emerged in Moscow in her new looks after rumors that she was hiding in a Swiss chalet or Siberian nuclear bunker.

Kabaeva, a gymnast and Olympic gold-medalist, resurfaced at a junior rhythmic gymnastics rehearsal in Moscow's VTB Arena. She could also participate in a charity event titled Alina Festival on Saturday.

It is believed that Kabaeva, 38, is the mistress of the Russian president and has four children from Putin. However, the Russian strongman never recognized them officially.

Did Kabaeva Undergo a Cosmetic Surgery?

As her fresh pictures emerged on the internet some started speculating that she could have undergone a surgery and could have used potentially the same surgeon as Putin. Some also claimed that it could have been the effect of Botox and fillers.

'Something has really changed in Kabaeva's face... the legendary athlete was noticeably prettier. 'Alina Kabaeva is one of the most mysterious and secretive women in our country,' said the Russian Cosmopolitan.

Kabaeva rarely appears in public and it's almost impossible to spot her on the street or in shopping centers. She was seen dressed casually and had a wedding ring in Moscow.

Kabaeva is Chairman of National Media Group

Kabaeva, who is also chairman of the board of directors at National Media Group, has not been sanctioned by the West so far. She receives a salary of nearly Â£8 million a year from the Kremlin-obedient TV and newspaper behemoth.

Putin's secret lover and her family were believed to be sent to a private chalet in Switzerland or one of several high-grade bunkers in the Urals, Arctic, or Siberia, according to the Daily Mail.

Putin and Kabaeva have been pictured together on several occasions, and investigations by the Anti-Corruption Foundation, set up by jailed Putin opponent Alexei Navalny, revealed several Russian oligarchs have inexplicably bestowed gifts of property, money and other assets upon Kabaeva's family.

Navalny has also asked Western countries to impose sanctions against Kavaeva. 'I want to remind you that the National Media Group, which owns the lion's share of this apparatus of lies, undoubtedly belongs to Putin personally, and as such is even formally headed by Putin's mistress Alina Kabaeva,' Navalny posted from jail.