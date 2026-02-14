Alii Khan Launches AIKONS, Aiming to Build the World's Largest AI-Driven IP Platform

With artificial intelligence rapidly transforming the global entertainment ecosystem, actor, producer, and entrepreneur Alii Khan has introduced AIKONS, a global AI-powered content vertical envisioned as the world's largest AI-driven intellectual property platform.

Designed as a high-volume IP creation engine, AIKONS aims to generate over 100 original content properties each year. Its slate spans multiple formats, including 60-minute micro-dramas, long-form series, and feature films. The narratives draw from myth-inspired Indian mythology, original fictional worlds, and select non-fiction subjects. Rather than developing isolated titles, AIKONS focuses on building expandable story universes that can adapt across formats, languages, and international markets.

AIKONS builds upon the foundation laid by Prachand Entertainment, founded by Alii Khan, which has established a strong presence in India's rapidly growing micro-drama and vertical storytelling sector. Prachand's expertise in fast-paced, short-format content positioned it early in a space that demands speed, precision, and strong creative execution. AIKONS extends this experience into a global framework powered by AI-enabled production systems.

Central to AIKONS' philosophy is a cinema-first approach that prioritises human-led storytelling. While artificial intelligence supports production and post-production workflows, creative control remains firmly in human hands. Alii Khan's vision emphasises emotion, narrative intent, and cinematic quality, positioning AI as a tool that enhances creative capability rather than replacing it. This balance enables large-scale production without compromising emotional depth, storytelling consistency, or visual excellence.

From a creative perspective, AIKONS works across a diverse visual range. Its projects include hyper-realistic 3D worlds, photorealistic narratives, anime-inspired formats, graphic-novel aesthetics, and stylised 2D universes. Each project is crafted with a distinct visual identity, ensuring technology complements the story instead of defining it.

The launch of AIKONS coincides with increasing global demand for AI-assisted content pipelines. Although AI-generated content has expanded rapidly, maintaining cinematic quality at scale remains a challenge. As platforms seek higher volumes of content across languages and formats, there is growing demand for studios capable of delivering both scale and polish. Industry analysts note that this balance remains one of the toughest hurdles in AI-led media—an area where AIKONS aims to establish a clear advantage.

A significant strength of the platform is AIKONS Elevate, its specialised post-production and content enhancement vertical. This division integrates AI-driven upscaling and recolouring into a single workflow. With audiences increasingly consuming content on high-resolution devices, AI-based upscaling of both legacy libraries and new productions has become essential. AIKONS Elevate also enables the restoration and colourisation of archival black-and-white footage, allowing older content to be revitalised and reintroduced with modern visual appeal.

In addition, AIKONS is actively developing hybrid production workflows that blend live-action footage with AI-generated environments and digital assets. These innovations are expected to influence the future of VFX, CGI, and 3D animation pipelines, potentially reshaping large-scale visual storytelling processes.

The platform's first slate is scheduled to release on January 11, led by Vishwamitra, a myth-inspired 3D series that reflects Alii Khan's broader vision for AI-driven cinema—rooted in cultural storytelling while tailored for global audiences.

During the discussion, Alii Khan also outlined his long-term perspective on AI as a tool that empowers creators and enhances content creation, rather than replacing human creativity.

With India as its innovation base and a global audience in focus, AIKONS stands at the convergence of cinematic ambition and advanced technology. As the entertainment industry moves from experimentation to execution, the studio positions itself as a quality-driven IP powerhouse built to deliver AI-enabled storytelling at scale and shape how future stories are created and experienced.

AIKONS

www.AIKONS.ai