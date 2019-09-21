Conspiracy theorists have long been alleging that the United States Air Force (USAF) is conducting military tests using alien technology in Area 51, a secretive military base located in Nevada. And on September 20, 2019, more than 150 people reached the gates of Area 51 to raid the site, so that secrets surrounding alien presence in the secretive base can be unveiled. Even though the raid did not go as per plans, conspiracy theorists still adamantly claim that this area is shrouded with mysteries.

In order to substantiate this alien theory, conspiracy theorists are using a video clip uploaded by a YouTube channel long back in 2016. This YouTube channel named 'Third Phase of Moon' is being operated by conspiracy theorist duo Blake cousins. In the video, a triangular-shaped object can be seen hovering in the skies.

Interestingly, this triangular object appeared to be on fire and even had smoke emanating from it. In the video, Blake cousins argued that this secretive flying object that uses alien technology has exploded.

Later, Blake cousins gave an exclusive interview to Daily Star and revealed that this photo is authentic proof that substantiates the presence of TR-3B in the skies. It should be noted that TR-3B is an alleged secretive military vessel developed by the United States Air Force during the time of the Gulf War using anti-gravity technology.

"It's not every day you see a TR-3B explode. If this is indeed in the region of Area 51, and a malfunction like this happens, maybe we still have a lot to learn about the alien tech involved? If you ask me, this is the most compelling evidence that Area 51 is the place for TR-3B Testing of reversed-engineered technology," said Blake cousins.

A few months back, multiple UFOs with apparently glowing lights all over its seemingly metallic body had appeared in the skies of Nevada desert. The clip uploaded by YouTube channel Mavi777 soon went viral, and it made many people believe that conspiracy theorists are right about Area 51. However, experts rubbished these sightings stating that these objects appeared in the camera due to serious glitches on the lens.