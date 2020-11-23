Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that aliens are living on the moon. Adding up the heat to these theories, Scott C Waring, a self-styled alien hunter, has claimed to have discovered a pyramid-like structure on the lunar surface.

Waring Calls It Proof of Alien Existence

In a recent post on his website UFO Sightings Daily, Waring claimed that the discovery was made from images taken by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC).

The conspiracy theorist suggested that an alien empire had once existed close to Earth, and made it clear that the pyramid on the moon is proof of their presence.

"I found a pyramid on Earth's moon today. It is really big, about 1km across. The pyramid is very similar to pyramids in Egypt seen from above using Google Earth. The site I got it from is a NASA endorsed site used by scientists," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Waring also added that aliens might have migrated from the moon to the earth thousands of years ago. The conspiracy theorist also shared a video that details his finding on YouTube, and most of the viewers strongly believe that aliens have once inhabited the moon.

NASA Clarifies

Even though followers of Waring are pretty much convinced regarding the existence of aliens, NASA has a different story to tell.

According to the United States space agency, the structure spotted on the lunar surface is not of artificial origin, and it is purely natural.

"While not entirely clear without a better understanding of melt pond dynamics for still-molten deposits, we note that moderately viscous materials can behave in odd ways. The isolated occurrence of individual domes suggests molten behavior with each dome forming in-situ from a local source just beneath its position. Since the phenomenon is occurring in impact melt, we would be wrong to call this behavior volcanic," NASA wrote the LROC website.