Alien Obsession on Rise in UK as People Suspect Presence of Hidden Extraterrestrial Base, Survey Finds

Amid heated arguments surrounding the existence of aliens and unidentified flying objects on Earth, a new survey has found that one in 10 people across the United Kingdom believes in the existence of a secret alien base hidden by the government.

According to the survey carried out by Bingo site MrQ, people aged between 18 to 26 are the biggest believers of aliens, with 15 percent of the surveyed participants in this age bracket assuring the presence of extraterrestrials in the country.

Some 10 percent of the participants, aged between 27 and 42 also echoed similar views and opined that alien existence could be real.

Additionally, another 7 percent of baby boomers, aged 59 and above, said they also believed a secret alien colony existed in the UK.

Aliens Living Among Humans

Most of these alien enthusiasts who took part in the survey noted that aliens are living among humans.

These people also claimed that these aliens not only exist but also go out in disguise to shop and even visit liquor stores.

Geographical Classification

The survey also noted that people in Belfast are very much obsessed with aliens, with 21 percent of the participants from the region assuring the existence of space beings.

According to the analysis, people in Liverpool are the second-biggest believers in a secret UK colony, as 14 percent of the participants believed in the existence of aliens.

Liverpool was followed by Sheffield and Cardiff, respectively, with 13 and 12 percent of the participants from these places sharing optimism about alien presence.

In November 2023, Sean Kirkpatrick, former Director of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) said that UFOs that appear in the skies of the United States are either aliens or technology from rival nations.

Last year, the Pentagon also launched a reporting form for current and former government employees in the United States to inform UFO sightings.