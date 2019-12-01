Conspiracy theorists all across the world strongly believe that extraterrestrial beings from deep space have been visiting hundreds of thousands of years and in order to substantiate their views, they talk about mysterious UFO sightings that have been reported in various nooks of the world since the Roswell crash.

As mysteries surrounding alien life continue to perplex the human mind, Hollywood film directors have always tried to cash it by crafting sci-fi extraterrestrial films that feature advanced alien beings from the far nooks of the space invading the earth.

International Business Times, Singapore edition presents you the list of top eight alien movies that every movie buff should watch.

War of the Worlds

'War of the Worlds' is a 2005 film directed by legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg. The film which starred Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning, Miranda Otto, and Tim Robbins was based on HG Well's book of the same name.

The film showcases the life of a family man who tries to protect his family and the entire humanity after an alien tripod threatens to wipe out life from the earth. The film has an impeccable cinematic language, and upon its release, it succeeded in impressing both critics and audiences alike.

'War of the Worlds' also earned three Academy Awards nominations for Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing. The film was a blockbuster, and it collected $591 million worldwide.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Luc Besson's 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' may not be entirely set on the earth, but it is one of the most visually rich movies you can ever watch. The film is literally set in a magical world, and audiences can feel that ecstatic mood of space throughout the running time.

With a production budget of more than $180 million, 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' is one of the most expensive movies ever made, and the richness of this budget can be viewed in each and every frame. The film stars Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen, Rihanna, Ethan Hawke, Herbie Hancock, Kris Wu and Rutger Hauer in the lead roles.

Upon its release, this movie received mixed to positive reviews from critics, but it did not emerge as a safe bet for the producer at the box office, as it collected just $225 million worldwide.

Super 8

Even though 'Super 8' directed by JJ Abrams was released in 2011, this film is a memorable journey to 80s kids who want to revisit their nostalgic movie viewing experience during their childhood. The film is produced by Steven Spielberg, and it stars Joel Courtney, Elle Fanning, and Kyle Chandler in the lead roles.

The film portrays the story of a teenage group who accidentally gets involved in an alien coverup conspiracy organized by the government authorities. The film has its share of thrills, and the director has crafted the movie in such a way that it impresses young audiences, especially kids.

Made with a budget of $50 million, 'Super 8' collected more than $260 million at the box-office.

Prometheus

Ridley Scott's 2012 film 'Prometheus' stands out when compared to other alien movies, as it handles a very unique subject. The film sheds clues to mankind's origin on the earth, and it also tries to explore the dark secrets prevailing in the universe.

'Prometheus' starred Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Guy Pearce, Idris Elba, Logan Marshall-Green, and Charlize Theron in the lead roles. As the film emerged as a super hit at the box-office, a sequel, 'Alien: Covenant' was released in 2017.

Mars Attacks

'Mars Attacks' is a typical commercial entertainer that has all the necessary elements needed to satisfy the needs of alien buffs. This 1996 film showcased the story of an alien invasion carried out by advanced extraterrestrials who reached the earth from the Red Planet.

Even though the film received mixed reviews from critics upon its release, it has now earned cult status. 'Mars Attacks' was an average hit, and it collected more than $100 at the box-office.

Independence Day

Acclaimed filmmaker Roland Emmerich's 'Independence Day' is considered a textbook for all filmmakers who want to craft alien movies. The film showcases the story of an alien invasion, and the human attempt to save the world from extinction.

'Independence Day' stars Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell, Judd Hirsch, Margaret Colin, Randy Quaid, Robert Loggia and James Rebhorn in the lead roles. The film won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and was also nominated for the Academy Award for the Best Sound Mixing.

A sequel to the film 'Independence Day: Resurgence' was released in 2016. However, the film bombed at the box-office.

Edge of Tomorrow

'Edge of Tomorrow' is a movie that handles the concept of time-loop in the backdrop of an alien invasion. This movie directed by Doug Liman is a well-crafted flick loaded with mind-blowing visuals.

The film stars Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton, and Noah Taylor in the lead roles. As the film emerged as a huge box-office success, a sequel titled Live Die Repeat and Repeat, is in development.

ET: The Extraterrestrial

'ET: The Extraterrestrial' is another Steven Spielberg magic. The film showcases the story of a young boy who befriends with an alien being. However, their life takes an unexpected turn when authorities start hunting the extraterrestrial.

'ET: The Extraterrestrial' stars Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, Peter Coyote, Robert MacNaughton, Drew Barrymore, and Pat Welsh in the lead roles. The film is now considered a cult classic, and it is still one of the most-watched alien movies.