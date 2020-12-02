Around a few days back, a mysterious monolith discovered from a remote region in the Utah desert perplexed authorities and experts alike. However, the structure that resembled the monolith depicted in Stanley Kubrick's Hollywood movie '2001: A Space Odyssey' soon disappeared from the spot. Shockingly, within 24 hours of its disappearance, another monolith with some encryption on it appeared in Romania.

Monolith Mystery Continues

The monolith was discovered on Batca Doamnei Hill in the city of Piatra Neamt in northern Romania. The monolith was placed just a few meters away from Petrodava Dacian Fortress, a fort built by the ancient Dacian people.

And now, it has been reported that the monolith in Romania has also disappeared without any trace of evidence. Surprisingly, authorities are clueless regarding the disappearance of the structure, and it has made many people believe that the appearance and disappearance of these monoliths are indicating alien activity on earth.

Aliens on Earth?

As monoliths started appearing on different parts of the earth, conspiracy theorists started claiming that humanity is now going through the times of alien disclosure. These conspiracy theorists also argue that alien disclosure is a gradual process, and these events are all indications of an imminent disclosure.

After the disappearance of the Utah monolith, prominent UFO hunter Scott C Waring, on his website, UFO Sightings Daily suggested that aliens could have taken back their monolith.

"No metal fragments were visible and no metallic pieces or holes were visible in the photos. What happened to the monolith only time will tell. Perhaps an art collector offered a bounty on the item and had to bring it to him. Or perhaps it was an alien probe and it just went home," wrote Waring.

However, skeptics claim that the monolith could be an artwork, and the disappearance could be most probably the work of pranksters.