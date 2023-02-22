Alexandria Borys: Young Mom Shot Dead in Kroger Parking Lot in Front of Her Children Spat at Victim Before Being Gunned Down

The South Carolina woman who was fatally shot in the back at a Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day following an argument allegedly "spat at" the suspect before being gunned down in front of her kids. Alexandria Cress Borys, 26, was shot dead by Christina Harrison, 23, during an argument while loading groceries into her car outside the South Carolina store.

Witnesses told Irmo investigators that they saw the argument unfold before it turned into a bloody crime scene. Borys and Harrison allegedly got into a heated argument "over who had the right-of-way," in the supermarket's parking lot according to witnesses, local police chief Bobby Dale told Fox News Digital.

Provocation and Argument

According to witnesses, Borys was putting away groceries when she got into the altercation with Harrison, who was in her car. Borys was with her baby and another infant at that time.

In an email to Fox News, Dale explained, "According to witnesses, the two exchanged some words and that's around the time Borys spit at Harrison." "Borys turned away, and was simultaneously shot by Harrison."

Borys was declared dead at the scene, and Harrison fled the scene before surrendering an hour later, at around five o'clock. It's not known if one of the children with Borys was her own child or some other relative.

Borys' husband Tyler Borys was reportedly out shopping with her sister-in-law, niece, and nephew leading up to the tragic shooting, according to WIS. However, according to WACH, the grieving husband claimed it happened in front of their 2-year-old and an infant who were both in the car.

Harrison has been charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a gun, and having a gun while committing a violent offense. She has hired a private attorney, according to a statement from the Lexington County Bond Court, but did not appear at a hearing on Wednesday.

Family Devastated

Borys' husband, Tyler told WACH that Harrison shot his wife after the altercation when she turned away. "From what I have pieced together, they had either concluded the argument or Alex was walking away. It's indicating she was shot with her back turned," he told WIS News.

A heartbroken Tyler, who described his wife as "a great mother," will now have to raise his two kids by himself. He claimed that Alexandria, a stylist and nursing student, was shot while grocery shopping at Kroger with their two-year-old and infant. Inside the vehicle were the kids.

Tyler said Borys "built a really strong support system" and that she was the "best wife you could ever ask for," while attending cosmetology school. Since 2021, Borys has reportedly worked as a babysitter as well, according to her Facebook page.

According to a statement from Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale, Borys and Harrison were strangers before the incident. "Unfortunately, this is a situation where tempers flared, and someone let anger get the best of them," he said.

The tragedy, according to the distraught spouse, happened barely one week after the passing of Borys' brother.

Since then, the bereaved family has established a GoFundMe campaign for a memorial in Bory's honor, which as of Saturday afternoon had amassed more than $13,000. The shooting has shaken the small hamlet of Irmo, where many claim that the Kroger was the center of the community's retail activity.

"That shopping center is our go-to shopping center so this whole dynamic is a ripple effect in this entire community," local resident Shawne Edwards told WACH.