Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh: US War Veterans FREED By Russia; Alabama Men Were Captured While Flighting Along Zelensky's Troops in Eastern Ukraine

Russia has released two US war veterans who were captured while fighting in Ukraine. Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh have been freed under a new prisoner exchange brokered by Saudi. Both were captured in eastern Ukraine while fighting alongside the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Alabama men have been released along with eight other prisoners of war as part of the exchange with Kyiv. Both are currently celebrating their freedom with their families at the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Alex and Andy are At US Embassy In Saudi Arabia

"We are thrilled to announce that Alex and Andy are free. They are safely in the custody of the US embassy in Saudi Arabia and after medical checks and debriefing they will return to the States," said the families in their statement.

Both Are Celebrating Their Freedom With Their Families

The families also appreciated everyone's prayers and especially the close communication and support of elected officials, Ukrainian Ambassador Markarova, and members of the US embassies in Ukraine and Saudi Arabia, and the US Department of State for the release of Alex and Andy.

Drueke and Huynh Went Missing In June

Drueke and Huynh, who went missing in June, were believed to be the first American prisoners captured by Russia. Huynh's fiancÃ© in June had revealed that the fighters were inspired to fight for Ukraine after watching television reports of Russia's invasion.

Drueke and Huynh Had Served In US Military

Both Drueke of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Huynh of Hartselle, Alabama, had served in the U.S. military. After they were captured by Russian forces, the two were detained in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), a Russian-backed separatist regime in eastern Ukraine, according to Daily Mail.

Drueke and Huynh

Their interviews were broadcast by Russian state TV where they both stated that they had changed their opinion about the war since being sent to fight. Although, at that time, both fighters' families stated that the men were coerced and were being used for propaganda purposes.

