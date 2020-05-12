We've only seen sex robots in sci-fi movies or HBO's dystopian series "Westworld," but very soon they'll be a reality. A sex doll company is developing lifelike sex robots that not only have a heartbeat but can also breathe like us humans.

Sex Doll Genie, the company behind these futuristic sex toys, says the sex robots are already in production and will come equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) features, which will allow the robots to have their very own heartbeat and breath that customers will be able to hear.

Sex robots that can 'breathe,' have a 'heartbeat'

"For one of the brands we have now, it's called AI AI-Tech, who have taken the next leap and have added some AI to it," Amit, the company's co-founder, told the Daily Star. "There is one coming out by the end of this year where you can hear the heartbeat and hear them breathe."

"I haven't seen them used on a person yet, they are still in production, but we are getting to the point where we can call them a sex robot, but technically they are sex dolls as well," he added.

Integrated with smart assistants for interaction

Amit also explained that the dolls may come equipped with smart assistants like Alexa or Siri, allowing users to interact with their robot. "I'm waiting for a way you can just plug in your Alexa or Siri into your doll, and your doll will just start talking to you," he said, before pointing out that they already have the technology available but just haven't incorporated it into the dolls yet.

"These are just plans, nothing official yet, but we're tinkering along with how we can put dolls in a mode where they can just talk to you, or flirt with you, all those romantic things you would expect your doll to do."

Surge in sex doll orders

While the coronavirus pandemic has affected the production of the upcoming sex robots, the company's other founder claims the outbreak has actually boosted its sales.

"We are seeing the sex doll industry go through a revolution during the COVID-19 pandemic with a huge increase in orders from both couples and male and single females," Janet Stevensen explained. "Couples who have been quarantined together seem to be much more open to trying something new after possibly experimenting more during the lockdown.

She added that there has been an increase in single men and women placing an order for the very first time, presumably because they consider the sex dolls as a more risk-free alternative to dating apps like Tinder.

"What's interesting about this massive increase in demand is that we are also seeing a changing demographic which is very positive for the sex doll industry and speaks to changing attitudes at home," Stevensen said. "The traditional stereotype of loners choosing sex dolls as a last resort is totally inaccurate. "What we are seeing now is doll use is going mainstream with men and women both enthusiastic about bringing a doll into their bedroom," she added.