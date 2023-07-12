Alex Murdaugh and Son Buster's Phone Conversation From Jailhouse Reveals Strained Relationship?

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's leaked phone call with elder son Buster has revealed the awkward conversation the duo had during the call from the jailhouse. Buster, who stood by his father during the trial, appeared to be away on a holiday.

Murdaugh got convicted for killing his wife Maggie and younger son Paul by gunning them down on his private property in South Carolina estate in June 2021. Murdaugh was awarded with two consecutive life terms for the grisly murders.

Son Tries to Cut Short Murdaugh's Phone Call

The New York Post reported that the 42-second phone call was made on May 16. The outlet reported that it was accessed by FITS News under a Freedom of Information Act request.

The call started with the convicted killer saying, "Hey buddy," to which Buster replied, "Hey, I don't have a whole lot of time. I just boarded a ferry to get back to the Hilton Head Island from Daufuskie [Island]."

"Yeah, I know, I â€“ I been trying to call. I was supposed to call you while you were with Jim, um, about this meeting," Murdaugh went on to add while making reference to his attorney Jim Griffin. "But anyway. How about [you] text him and let him know I'm trying to call him?" Buster responded with an okay.

Buster Expresses Love for His Father

Continuing with their conversation, Murdaugh is heard asking his son if his lawyer had spoken with him. "Did he talk to you about that? About the thing, about [inaubile]," said the 54-year-old.

"No, I can't really understand you either," Buster answered. "Alright, alright. I'm gonna, um, I'm going to leave word with Jim and he'll be in touch with you," Murdaugh told his son. "Love you."

"Alright. Love you too," Buster is heard responding. "So proud of you," Murdaugh went on to add as Buster went on to thank him before ending the call.

As reported earlier, Buster's name was being linked to the death of 19-year-old South Carolina teen Stephen Smith, who was found on the side of a rural South Carolina road around 15 miles from the home of Murdaugh.

Following Smith's death, who was Buster's classmate, cops were tipped off about an alleged gay relationship between the pair which was being gossiped about at the local high school.