Alex Collins: Former NFL Running Back for Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks Dies in Motorcycle Crash Aged 28 as Tributes Pour In

Alex Collins, a former running back for the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks, has died at the age of 28 following a horrific motorcycle crash in Miami. Collins was riding a 2004 Suzuki GSX-R600K motorcycle when it collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban SUV on Sunday evening. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said that Collins collided with the back passenger side of the SUV, breaking through the window and coming to a stop inside the vehicle. His unfortunate death comes shortly before his 29th birthday on August 26. Tributes have been pouring in from all corners since the news of his death broke.

Tragic Death

Collins was heading eastbound on West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida on his motorcycle when he collided with the woman driving a 2002 Chevrolet who was driving westbound and attempting a left turn, according to a police report obtained by sports radio host Andy Slater.

"According to investigators, at some point, the Chevrolet driver proceeded to turn left to travel south onto Northwest 33rd Avenue," the report said. "As the car crossed the eastbound lanes, the motorcycle struck the rear passenger side of the SUV.

"The impact caused the motorcyclist to enter the rear passenger side window of the Chevrolet and come to a final rest inside the car. The collision also caused the Chevrolet to rotate clockwise before finally resting."

As stated in the report, Collins died at the scene. The SUV driver cooperated with the ongoing investigation.

Detectives from the Broward Sheriff's Office are currently looking into the incident.

The Baltimore Ravens initially shared the heartbreaking news through an official statement on Monday evening.

"With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went," the statement read.

"May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life."

Collins played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2017 to 2018, which included stints on either side of his time with the Seattle Seahawks. He was drafted by the Seahawks in 2016.

The Seahawks said: "Absolutely heartbroken. Prayers are with the Collins family."

The Collins family also released a statement, which the team shared. The statement read: "It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning.

"Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination and larger-than-life personality.

"We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time. We will provide updates regarding funeral arrangements as they become available."

End of a Glorious Career and Life

The Seattle Seahawks drafted Collins in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft from the University of Arkansas.

Throughout his five-year NFL career, he accumulated 1,997 yards and two touchdowns from 483 rushing attempts.

His most recent appearance in the NFL was during the 2021 season.

"Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement.

"I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore.

"We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex's family. May he now rest in God's eternal peace."

Collins played for the Memphis Showboats in the United States Football League (USFL) in the past season.

"We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins," the school said in a statement. "He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person.

"His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Throughout his NFL career, Collins openly discussed how his experience with Irish dancing played a role in his football preparation, particularly in terms of improving his footwork for competition.

"Man this Alex Collins news is so sad. I always thought of this when I saw him playâ€”he was so charming and joyful whenever he talked about it," ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes tweeted, about Collins' dancing.

"Horrible," tweeted Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell. "Had a vitality about him. The Irish dancing. The smile. Sad."

Russell Wilson, who played with Collins in Seattle, took to Twitter and wrote: "To one of my favorite teammates. You brought joy to every huddle. Keep Dancin' in Heaven. Love you AC. Forever missed."