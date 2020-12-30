Alec Baldwin shared a cryptic post on Instagram sparking speculations that he will take a break from social media. This came after his wife Hilaria Baldwin was accused of faking her Spanish heritage and accent for years despite being born and raised in the U.S.

On Wednesday, the 62-year-old actor shared a video of a flock of birds flying. He captioned the post: "Flying away for a bit."

Instagram users speculated that Baldwin planned to take a break from social media. Australian author Clementine Ford mockingly asked: "Off to Mallorca for a makeover?" However, concerned followers empathised with Baldwin.

"Hang in there. Don't let the stress get to you," one Instagram user wrote. "Take a break from work and social media and spend the rest of the year with the family."

Another user replied: "Alec, stay strong! I appreciate you and Hilaria so much. Take care you two."

Baldwin's cryptic post came after Hilaria told her Instagram followers that she would take a "long" break from social media following the fiasco over her ancestry. However, she returned to her account and posted a throwback photo of breastfeeding her newborn son Eduardo Pau Lucas as she ate pizza. She also shared multiple family photos on her Instagram stories.

Hilaria Baldwin Spanish Heritage Drama

Hilaria came under social media scrutiny over her 'fake' Spanish heritage after she posted a video in response to Amy Schumer, who made fun of her post-pregnancy body. Social media users pointed out Hilaria's accent was more American — a change from the Spanish accent that she used in interviews over the years.

Following this, social media sleuths posted Hilaria's video where she claimed that she arrived in the U.S. at the age of 19 to study at New York University. The mother of five had also previously claimed she was born in Mallorca, Spain, and raised in Boston.

However, her high school peers claimed on Twitter that she studied with them at Cambridge School of Weston, a private high school in Cambridge, Massachusetts and that her real name was Hillary Hayward-Thomas. One user also said that Hilaria was a "fully a white girl from Cambridge."

The discrepancies prompted Hilaria to admit that she was born in Boston and not Mallorca as she previously claimed. She explained that she grew up speaking English and Spanish and tried to raise her children bilingual. Speaking about the change in name, the 36-year-old said she used the name Hillary in the U.S. and Hilaria in Spain.