New details have emerged in the Alec Baldwin incident, where the actor had fired a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, while playing with it, during the shooting of the film 'Rust'.

On Tuesday, a judge had approved a search warrant to seize all the necessary documents and ammunition from the company that had provided ammunition for the film.

An affidavit that was included with the warrant said that the live shot from Baldwin's prop gun may have been "reloaded ammunition". This information was stated by the owner of the ammunition company - PDQ Arm & Prop, Seth Kenney, on October 29, according to the affidavit, reports USA Today.

The ammunition was also bearing the logo of Starline Brass, the company that manufactures the dummy rounds and blanks, that the PDQ owner's business supplies to movie sets.

"(Kenney) described how (Starline) only sells components of ammunition, and not live ammunition, therefore it had to be a reloaded round," the document states.

On October 21, prop master Sarah Zachry had revealed that 'Rust' sourced its ammunition from multiple sources. She had stated this to the investigators, which was recorded in the affidavit.

Zachry also mentioned checking the box of ammunition after the incident and finding some cartridges to be 'rattled', which signified being dummy rounds, according to her.

Another fact that the affidavit noted that Gutierrez's father, Hollywood armorer Thell Reed, told investigators that Kenney had asked the former to bring live ammunition to train actors, following which, Reed had brought an "ammo can" that contained about 200 to 300 rounds that weren't made in a factory.

Reed also stated that he had made several attempts to get the can back from Kenney who told him to "write it off," according to the document. Reed said this ammunition may match the ammunition found on the set of 'Rust'.

So far, two lawsuits have been filed against Baldwin in connection with the incident, including accusations of deliberate infliction of harm. According to the lawsuits, the scene being shot did not require shooting.