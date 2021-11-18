'Rust' Script Supervisor Claims Alec Baldwin Intentionally Fired the Gun, Files Lawsuit

Actor Alec Baldwin intentionally fired the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins while 'playing' with it, even though the scene didn't demand shooting, a lawsuit claimed. Rust script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell, filed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin over the accidental killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Mitchell was standing close to Hutchins, while she was accidentally killed by the bullet fired from Baldwin's gun.

The lawsuit names 22 defendants including Alec Baldwin, Rust producers, six production companies, El Dorado Pictures, Thomasville Pictures, Short Porch Pictures, Brittany House Pictures, 3rd Shift Media, and Streamline Global, armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, First Assistant Director David Halls, and others, Mitchell noted on Thursday, November 18.

In her lawsuit, Mitchell claimed assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and deliberate infliction of harm. She also alleged that Baldwin fired the gun even though the scene being shot didn't demand shooting.

'Alec Baldwin played Russian Roulette with a loaded gun'

Mamie Mitchell's attorney Gloria Allred noted that Alec Baldwin intentionally cocked and fired the loaded gun even though the scene to be shot did not demand the firing of the gun. "Baldwin chose to play Russian Roulette with a loaded gun without checking it and without having the armorer do so," she added. Mitchell then claimed that Baldwin cannot put the blame on the Assistant Director to try and excuse the fact that he did not check the gun himself when the safety norms clearly require him to do so.

Mamie Mitchell was the first person to call 911 after the terrible accident. During a press conference, Mitchell stated that she was standing less than 4 feet away from Hutchins when she was shot and was hit by bullet residue. She called Hutchins an extraordinary and rare woman and noted that she wanted to prevent the accident from happening to someone else.

Allred stated that they're conducting their own investigation of what went down on October 21 as there are a lot of unanswered questions. She also accused Baldwin of ignoring safety norms by not checking the gun. "Mamie has information and evidence which she believes will be helpful in this investigation," Allred added.