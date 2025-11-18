Albuquerque Youth Pastor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen, Filming the Encounter

Adolfo Castillo, 36, is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager younger than 16 at a local church, according to court documents.

According to court records obtained by KOAT, the victim told a church counselor that Castillo, also known as Jean Lopez, assaulted her at the Restoration Church located on the 2700 block of Broadbent Parkway NE.

Court documents state he was a youth pastor at the church at the time and that the assaults began about two years ago. New Mexico State Police said the two communicated over Snapchat.

Records said that in May 2024, Castillo became violent toward her. The victim told investigators that he had sexual intercourse with her at her home and recorded the encounter.

According to documents, the two communicated through the app and wrote letters to each other until April 2025. The victim's mother told police she believed Castillo was a flight risk and had been accused of sexual misconduct before and allegedly ran to Cuba, according to the warrant.

The church told KRQE News 13 that Castillo was a volunteer with its youth ministry, not an employee. The church said Castillo was removed from that position after receiving complaints from parents. They said he left the church a year ago.