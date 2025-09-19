Alaska Woman Killed by Boat Propeller After Falling Off Boat

A 33-year-old woman from Western Alaska died Tuesday after being injured by a boat propeller on a slough in Napakiak, Alaska State Troopers say.

Adrianna Tinker, from Kasigluk, was the only passenger when the motor hit something underwater around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, throwing Tinker and the man driving the boat into the water, troopers said in an online statement Wednesday.

Tinker became caught in the boat's propeller, troopers said. She was treated at the medical clinic but later pronounced dead. The operator of the 19-foot aluminum boat was not injured, troopers said. He has not been identified.

Initial findings suggest that the crash may have been caused by submerged debris or a navigational error, but officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause.

The incident was reported to troopers just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, the agency said. There were no witnesses in the area, troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel said in an email.

Troopers are still investigating the circumstances, but no charges had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon, he said. Napakiak is about 10 miles southwest of Bethel along the Kuskokwim River.

As investigations continue, local authorities have urged boaters to exercise caution and remain vigilant to prevent further tragedies.