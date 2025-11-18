Alaska Man Who was Catfished into Killing 19-Year-Old, Believing He'd Get Paid $750K for the Murder, Learns His Fate

An Alaska man who was led to believe he would receive $750,000 for his role in killing a 19-year-old with learning disabilities, was sentenced to 70 years in prison.

Kayden McIntosh, 22, was sentenced on Nov. 15 after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the 2019 kidnapping and death of Cynthia Hoffman, according to the Alaska Department of Law.

Hoffman went missing during a hike with her close friend, Denali Brehmer, and another friend at Thunderbird Falls in Chugiak, Alaska. Her body was found two days later on the banks of the Eklutna River, bound with duct tape and shot in the back of the head.

McIntosh and Brehmer were Catfished by a Man Claiming to be a Kansas-Based Millionaire

Authorities said that McIntosh and Brehmer decided to kill Hoffman after the latter had been lured by an Indiana man, Darin Schilmiller, with whom she had started an online relationship. Schilmiller claimed to be a millionaire from Kansas and catfished her with a fake persona.

He allegedly offered her $9 million to kill someone and send him pictures and video of the slaying, charging documents show. McIntosh was ultimately the one who killed Hoffman and believed he would receive money for doing so, according to the Department of Law.

The Anchorage Daily News reported that prosecutors said McIntosh thought he'd get $750,000 for the crime. Brehmer and Kayden McIntosh, who were 18 and 16 at the time, drove Hoffman to Thunderbird Falls, according to authorities. After McIntosh shot Hoffman, the pair duct-taped the victim and took photos.

Schilmiller, Brehmer Sentenced to 99 Years in Prison

Several people were charged in connection with Hoffman's death. In 2024, Brehmer was sentenced to 99 years in prison for her role in the murder. Schilmiller was also sentenced to 99 years after pleading guilty to soliciting a murder.

Another man, Caleb Leyland, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Two others were charged as juveniles.