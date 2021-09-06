Alaska Airlines Accused of Booting Plus-Sized Rapper Off Plane for Wearing Crop Top Because Her 'Stomach was Showing'

Alaska Airlines has been accused of calling the airport police on a female rapper and having her escorted off the plane because her outfit was inappropriate.

On Sept. 4, TikTok user @fattrophywife, a plus-sized rapper from Fairbanks, Alaska, posted a video on TikTok and Instagram showing airport police escorting her off an Alaska Airlines flight and then interrogating her as she explains her side of the story.

'I Was Harassed About My Outfit'

Going by her stage name Fat Trophy Wife, the rapper said was on her way to a gig when flight attendants told her to cover up. "I was harassed about my outfit," the singer told police officers who had been called by Alaska Airlines to have her physically removed from the aircraft.

"They asked me to put my shirt on, I put my shirt back on, and then they approached me again, saying that I can't wear this, my stomach is showing and it's inappropriate. And I said 'I'm covered up, I'm fine.'"

"And she (the flight attendant) kept on going... That was the third time they approached me about my outfit," the woman noted before adding that she looked up the airline's dress code policy and realized she was well within the rules.

Alaska Airlines says its dress code is casual and most things are allowed, although there are a few things that could get you kicked off a plane, including bare feet, soiled clothing or any other items or clothing that are considered by flight attendants to be "lewd, profane, obscene, or patently offensive." The clip ends with officers reassuring the woman that she hasn't committed any crime before letting her go.

Alaska Airlines Tried to Compensate with a Discount Coupon

In a follow-up video, she showed the outfit that she claims got her kicked off the flight. In the clip, she is seen seated on an airplane, wearing a long-sleeved shirt and shorts with her midriff exposed. In another update, the TikTok user said Alaska Airlines reached out to her and refunded her money for the three seats she had booked on the flight before offering her a discount coupon to compensate for her unpleasant experience.

Airline Previously Accused of Slut-Shaming TikTok User

This is not the first time Alaska Airlines has been accused of shaming a TikTok user over their clothing. On July 31, TikToker @sierrasteadman posted a video saying she was kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight and was "slut-shame[d]" in front of the entire plane over her clothing.

In a follow-up video, Steadman revealed she was wearing a sports bra, shorts and a sweatshirt. The airline later apologized to @sierrasteadman, and called her experience a customer service failure on their part.